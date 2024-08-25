Israel PM says will 'do everything' to restore security in north

Middle East News
2024-08-25 | 01:55
High views
0min
Israel PM says will 'do everything' to restore security in north

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed Sunday "to do everything" to ensure the security of residents of northern Israel after the military launched air strikes against Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.

"We are determined to do everything to protect our country, return the residents of the north safely to their homes, and continue to follow a simple rule: whoever hurts us, we hurt them," Netanyahu said in a statement issued by his office.

AFP

Middle East News

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

Airstrikes

Hezbollah

South

Lebanon

Royal Jordanian Airlines suspends flights to Beirut on Sunday due to current situation
Israel's Civil Aviation Authority says flights resume at Ben Gurion airport after Lebanon strikes
LBCI Previous

