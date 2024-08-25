Axios cites Israeli official: Israel is acting alone against Hezbollah but in full coordination with the US

Middle East News
2024-08-25 | 07:06
High views
Axios cites Israeli official: Israel is acting alone against Hezbollah but in full coordination with the US

Axios reported on Sunday, citing an Israeli official, that Israel is independently conducting operations against Hezbollah while maintaining full coordination with the United States. 

