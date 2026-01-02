Iran's foreign minister denounced comments on Friday by Donald Trump as "reckless and dangerous" after the U.S. president threatened to intervene on behalf of protesters taking to the streets in the Islamic Republic.



"Trump's message today, likely influenced by those who fear diplomacy or mistakenly believe it is unnecessary, is reckless and dangerous," Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on X, insisting the protests were mostly peaceful and pointing to the U.S. leader's own deployment of the National Guard in U.S. cities.



AFP



