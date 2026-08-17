New Syria-Iraq crude pipeline still years away: Sources to Reuters

Middle East News
17-08-2026 | 05:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
New Syria-Iraq crude pipeline still years away: Sources to Reuters
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
New Syria-Iraq crude pipeline still years away: Sources to Reuters

Iraq's plans to export oil via a pipeline through Syria to avert future disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz will likely require four years of construction and cost at least $15 billion, sources with knowledge of the project told Reuters.

U.S. officials and energy executives are billing ‌the plan, which is receiving initial support for feasibility studies from a consortium including Chevron as part of a strategy to reduce the industry's reliance on a waterway that has been largely shut by the Iran war.

"Over the next two years, the strait is going to become irrelevant. It is going to become just another body of water," U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said last week.

While a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas was shipped through Hormuz before the conflict, Bessent said "more than 50% or 70%" of those exports would instead be exported via underground pipelines.

But two sources directly involved in the project told Reuters the plans for the Iraq-Syria pipeline would take twice that long due ⁠to the need for new infrastructure and could face other hurdles.

Both sources asked not to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Reuters

Middle East News

Syria-Iraq

crude

pipeline

still

years

away:

Sources

Reuters

LBCI Next
Iran says two French embassy employees barred from returning
Drones launched from Iran attack Iraqi Kurdistan PM's office: Officials
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-08-11

Sources to Reuters: Missile attack targets Iranian Kurdish opposition camp in Iraq

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-07-06

Sources to Reuters: Iran opens talks on potential oil sales to Japanese buyers

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-06-25

Iraq to consider all options if OPEC quota is not raised, has weighed exit: Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-08-04

Syria tells US it is willing to drastically drop Russian oil imports: Reuters

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:31

Yemen's Houthis say targeted Saudi military vessel in Red Sea

LBCI
Middle East News
08:08

Trump threatens to bomb Oman if it gets in way of Iran deal: Report

LBCI
Middle East News
07:36

Yemen risks return to 'full-scale conflict', warns UN rights chief

LBCI
Middle East News
06:44

Trump: Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-23

Trump postpones military strikes on Iranian power plants after talks

LBCI
World News
2026-03-13

Brent crude surges 11% over week, 42% since Iran war began

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-07

President Aoun condemns Damascus bombing, says Syria’s stability is tied to Lebanon’s

LBCI
World News
2026-05-25

Key US-Iran negotiator Munir in China with PM Sharif: Pakistan TV

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Fears of renewed fighting force southern Lebanon residents to leave homes again

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:32

President Aoun backs extending UNIFIL mandate, stresses need for international presence in south

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:59

Eight Muslim countries condemn Israel's rejection of Trump's Gaza plan

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:04

US envoy Kushner meets Hamas leaders in Egypt: AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
10:18

Hamas sources tell AFP Kushner to meet Hamas leadership in Egypt

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:33

Trump envoy Kushner discusses Gaza with Egypt's Sisi: Presidency

LBCI
World News
10:47

Strikes kill 12 in Russia and Ukraine

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:03

PM Salam: Lebanon insists on maintaining UN force in South Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More