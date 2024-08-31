CENTCOM says raid kills 15 ISIS members in Iraq

Middle East News
2024-08-31 | 03:02
High views
CENTCOM says raid kills 15 ISIS members in Iraq
CENTCOM says raid kills 15 ISIS members in Iraq

US Central Command announced on Friday that its forces, in a joint raid with Iraqi security forces, conducted an operation in western Iraq in the early hours of August 29, resulting in the killing of 15 ISIS members.

It added, "The ISIS members were armed with various weapons, grenades, and explosive 'suicide' belts."

The statement also noted that there were no indications of civilian casualties or injuries during the raid.

Reuters

Middle East News

United States

Central Command

Iraq

Operation

ISIS

