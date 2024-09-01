Houthis claim to have attacked ship again in Gulf of Aden

Middle East News
2024-09-01 | 00:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Houthis claim to have attacked ship again in Gulf of Aden
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Houthis claim to have attacked ship again in Gulf of Aden

Yemen's Houthi militants said on Saturday that they attacked a Liberia-flagged container vessel for a second time in the latest action against commercial shipping in the Gulf of Aden.

Yemeni military spokesperson Yahya Saree's televised statement did not specify when the latest attack on the MV Groton took place.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said in an advisory note that two missiles exploded on Friday in close proximity to the vessel, 130 nautical miles east of Yemen's Aden. It said the crew was safe. There was no mention of damage to the vessel.

"The operation was carried out by the naval, UAV, and the missile forces ... This is the second targeting of the ship since it was previously targeted on Aug. 3," Saree said.

Houthi militants have sunk two vessels during a nine-month drone and missile campaign against commercial shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

They say their attacks are in solidarity with Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip and likely will continue if a ceasefire is not reached.

Reuters

Middle East News

Houthi

Yemen

Vessel

Yahya Saree

Gulf Of Aden

Seven US troops injured during Iraq raid: CENTCOM
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-10

US destroys Houthi missile launcher, uncrewed surface vessel in Yemen

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-05

First vessel hit by Yemen's Houthis in two weeks arrives in Djibouti

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-04

Yemen’s Houthis say they targeted MV Groton in the Gulf of Aden with ballistic missiles

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-28

Houthi media: 12 dead, more than 20 missing after Yemen floods

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-31

Seven US troops injured during Iraq raid: CENTCOM

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-31

CENTCOM says raid kills 15 ISIS members in Iraq

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-30

Tunisia's court allows candidate Znaidi to run in presidential race

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-30

WHO: 1.2 mln polio vaccine doses delivered to Gaza ahead of September 1 campaign

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-06-14

Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-28

Fire breaks out in olive groves in Jebbayn, South Lebanon due to Israeli shelling

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-23

Family of five dies in tragic car accident on Cedar-Bcharre road

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-28

Ibrahim Kanaan resigns from Free Patriotic Movement

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:57

Speaker of Parliament Berri: Call for presidential election remains open, dialogue and successive sessions expected

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:11

Netanyahu: Those who kill hostages do not want an agreement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:24

Algerian Fuel Grant to Lebanon: High Quality Confirmed Amid Speculations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Severe Storms and Floods in Yemen, Saudi Arabia, and Sudan Highlight Urgency of Climate Action

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:34

Israeli military identifies 6 hostages after bodies found in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
00:30

Houthis claim to have attacked ship again in Gulf of Aden

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:41

Hamas leader holds Israel responsible for hostage deaths

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:55

Israeli media: Two Israelis killed near Hebron in West Bank

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More