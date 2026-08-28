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Iran: Other countries must refrain from enforcing US sanctions
Middle East News
28-08-2026 | 06:30
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Iran: Other countries must refrain from enforcing US sanctions
Iran's Foreign Ministry said all countries should refrain from enforcing U.S. sanctions imposed on Tehran, adding that participating in them amounts to complicity in imposing the unlawful will of one country on independent states.
In a statement posted on its X account on Friday, the ministry described the new U.S. economic measures as illegal and reprehensible "state terrorism" and a crime against humanity, saying they pose a serious threat to the health and livelihoods of millions of civilians.
The ministry called on the international community to uphold the rule of law and said Tehran would use all means at its disposal to defend itself against what it described as a joint military and economic attack by the United States and Israel.
Reuters
Middle East News
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