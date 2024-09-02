Two unknown projectiles hit a merchant vessel some 70 nautical miles northwest of Yemen's port of Saleef, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Monday.



UKMTO said in an advisory note that damage control was underway and that a third explosion had occurred in close proximity to the vessel, but there were no casualties on board.



Iran-aligned Houthi militants have launched attacks on international shipping near Yemen since last November in solidarity with Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas.



Separately, a drone hit a merchant vessel some 50 nautical miles west of Yemen's Hodeidah, but there were no reports of injuries or damage, British security firm Ambrey said on Monday.



At the time of that incident, the vessel, which was within three nautical miles of the last known position of a vessel that had been attacked earlier, did not meet the declared Houthi targeting profile, Ambrey said.



UKMTO also received a report on Monday of an incident 58 nautical miles west of Hodeidah but did not provide further details and said authorities are investigating.



Reuters