UKMTO and Ambrey report attacks off Yemen's coast
Middle East News
2024-09-02 | 04:13
High views
Share
Share
2
min
UKMTO and Ambrey report attacks off Yemen's coast
Two unknown projectiles hit a merchant vessel some 70 nautical miles northwest of Yemen's port of Saleef, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Monday.
UKMTO said in an advisory note that damage control was underway and that a third explosion had occurred in close proximity to the vessel, but there were no casualties on board.
Iran-aligned Houthi militants have launched attacks on international shipping near Yemen since last November in solidarity with Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas.
Separately, a drone hit a merchant vessel some 50 nautical miles west of Yemen's Hodeidah, but there were no reports of injuries or damage, British security firm Ambrey said on Monday.
At the time of that incident, the vessel, which was within three nautical miles of the last known position of a vessel that had been attacked earlier, did not meet the declared Houthi targeting profile, Ambrey said.
UKMTO also received a report on Monday of an incident 58 nautical miles west of Hodeidah but did not provide further details and said authorities are investigating.
Reuters
1
Lebanon News
06:24
Israeli drone drops bombs near border wall in Kfarkela, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:24
Israeli drone drops bombs near border wall in Kfarkela, South Lebanon
2
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:56
Khalil al-Hayya to Al Jazeera: There is no agreement without Israeli withdrawal from Philadelphi, Netzarim, and Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:56
Khalil al-Hayya to Al Jazeera: There is no agreement without Israeli withdrawal from Philadelphi, Netzarim, and Rafah
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:40
Unit 8200's Influence: Israeli Tech Entrepreneurs Thrive in Silicon Valley with Cybersecurity Expertise
News Bulletin Reports
12:40
Unit 8200's Influence: Israeli Tech Entrepreneurs Thrive in Silicon Valley with Cybersecurity Expertise
4
Lebanon News
03:20
Israeli gunfire targets truck in south Lebanon; driver survives
Lebanon News
03:20
Israeli gunfire targets truck in south Lebanon; driver survives
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:26
Al-Qassam Brigades claim responsibility for attacks on Israelis in West Bank
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:26
Al-Qassam Brigades claim responsibility for attacks on Israelis in West Bank
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Discovery of Hostages Bodies in Gaza Heightens Tensions Between Israel and US Over Ceasefire and Hostage Release
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Discovery of Hostages Bodies in Gaza Heightens Tensions Between Israel and US Over Ceasefire and Hostage Release
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:53
Saudi FM Bin Farhan discusses current Palestinian situation with Palestinian counterpart
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:53
Saudi FM Bin Farhan discusses current Palestinian situation with Palestinian counterpart
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:33
Polio Vaccination Campaign in Gaza Proceeds Amid Temporary Ceasefire Despite War Damages
News Bulletin Reports
12:33
Polio Vaccination Campaign in Gaza Proceeds Amid Temporary Ceasefire Despite War Damages
