Saudi tanker Amjad was not targeted in Red Sea, owner Bahri says
2024-09-03
Saudi shipping firm Bahri said on Tuesday its tanker Amjad was not targeted in a Red Sea attack, and that it had been spared any damage from the incident that hit another tanker that was sailing nearby.
"We unequivocally affirm that AMJAD was not targeted and sustained no injuries or damage. The vessel remains fully operational and is proceeding to her planned destination without interruption," Bahri, which owns and manages Amjad, said in a statement titled "Unexplained aerial activity reported."
"Bahri has promptly informed all relevant authorities and remains in continuous communication with our crew as we vigilantly monitor the situation," it added.
Reuters
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Philadelphi Corridor debate: Israeli protests and US pressure mount as Netanyahu refuses to relent on Gaza strategy
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Philadelphi Corridor debate: Israeli protests and US pressure mount as Netanyahu refuses to relent on Gaza strategy
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Cholera fears resurface in Lebanon: Vaccination campaign in full swing
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Cholera fears resurface in Lebanon: Vaccination campaign in full swing
0
Middle East News
11:48
Israeli Army says explosive drone launched from Lebanon falls in Menara, sparks fires
Middle East News
11:48
Israeli Army says explosive drone launched from Lebanon falls in Menara, sparks fires
0
Middle East News
11:44
Iran summons UK's charge d'affaires in Tehran over recent sanctions,
Middle East News
11:44
Iran summons UK's charge d'affaires in Tehran over recent sanctions,
0
Lebanon News
11:20
Former Central Bank Governor Salameh accused of $110 million financial crimes: Two judicial sources
Lebanon News
11:20
Former Central Bank Governor Salameh accused of $110 million financial crimes: Two judicial sources
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-22
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 40,265
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-22
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 40,265
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-16
UN wants Gaza fighting pause to vaccinate children against polio
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-16
UN wants Gaza fighting pause to vaccinate children against polio
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-20
Israeli airstrike hits southern Lebanon's Aadloun - El Zahrani, successive explosions reported (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-20
Israeli airstrike hits southern Lebanon's Aadloun - El Zahrani, successive explosions reported (Video)
