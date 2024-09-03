Saudi tanker Amjad was not targeted in Red Sea, owner Bahri says

Saudi shipping firm Bahri said on Tuesday its tanker Amjad was not targeted in a Red Sea attack, and that it had been spared any damage from the incident that hit another tanker that was sailing nearby.



"We unequivocally affirm that AMJAD was not targeted and sustained no injuries or damage. The vessel remains fully operational and is proceeding to her planned destination without interruption," Bahri, which owns and manages Amjad, said in a statement titled "Unexplained aerial activity reported."



"Bahri has promptly informed all relevant authorities and remains in continuous communication with our crew as we vigilantly monitor the situation," it added.



Reuters