Iran urges Qatar to clarify fate of missing pilots

Middle East News
26-08-2026 | 07:56
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Iran urges Qatar to clarify fate of missing pilots
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Iran urges Qatar to clarify fate of missing pilots

Iran said Qatar had told it that it did not know the whereabouts of two Iranian pilots who went missing after their aircraft was shot down after entering Qatari airspace, state media reported, urging Doha to step up efforts to determine their fate.

Iran said it was communicating with Qatar through diplomatic and military channels but had yet to receive a clear response regarding the missing pilots.

Reuters

Middle East News

urges

Qatar

clarify

missing

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