Israel considers expelling British officials from Gaza post-war support center: Financial Times

Israel is considering expelling British officials, and potentially other European officials, from the U.S.-led coordination center for post-war Gaza, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.



Citing people familiar with the matter, the newspaper said the Israeli government had discussed in recent weeks removing Britain from the international support center for Gaza, which was established to monitor the U.S.-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas.



Reuters was not immediately able to independently verify the report.



Reuters