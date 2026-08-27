Israel considers expelling British officials from Gaza post-war support center: Financial Times

Middle East News
27-08-2026 | 05:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel considers expelling British officials from Gaza post-war support center: Financial Times
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel considers expelling British officials from Gaza post-war support center: Financial Times

Israel is considering expelling British officials, and potentially other European officials, from the U.S.-led coordination center for post-war Gaza, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

Citing people familiar with the matter, the newspaper said the Israeli government had discussed in recent weeks removing Britain from the international support center for Gaza, which was established to monitor the U.S.-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Reuters was not immediately able to independently verify the report.

Reuters

Middle East News

considers

expelling

British

officials

post-war

support

center:

Financial

Times

LBCI Next
Iran, Qatar top diplomats hold talks in Tehran: Iran state TV
Qatar’s PM to visit Tehran Thursday
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-06-02

Financial Times: US considers expanding deployment of its nuclear weapons in Europe

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-24

President Aoun seeks continued British support for Lebanon, says Washington talks separate from Switzerland track

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-07-04

Mass grief at Khamenei funeral projects hardline grip on post-war Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-05

Social affairs minister says reconstruction and recovery are key post-war priorities

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:11

Iran, Qatar top diplomats hold talks in Tehran: Iran state TV

LBCI
Middle East News
14:53

Qatar’s PM to visit Tehran Thursday

LBCI
Middle East News
10:39

'Point of no return' if Israel-Hamas truce fails: US envoy to Gaza board

LBCI
Middle East News
09:30

Trump says believes that Iranian leader Khamenei still alive

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-08

EU urges 'restraint' after clashes in Syria's Aleppo: Spokesman

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-02

Israel extends closure of schools, workplaces until March 7 1800 GMT

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-26

US Ambassador Michel Issa reaffirms support for Lebanon's sovereignty

LBCI
World News
2026-05-01

UK police charge man over stabbing of two Jewish men in London

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

Israel adjusts Hezbollah tactics as Italy’s role in Lebanon remains unclear: The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:37

Lebanese Army Commander visits Italy to discuss military cooperation and post-UNIFIL role

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:07

Israeli army claims two explosive-laden drones launched toward troops in southern Lebanon

LBCI
World News
09:25

CIA director was on 'semi routine' mission in Moscow: Trump

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:33

President Aoun at General Security: Successful institutions may face criticism but continue to deliver and achieve

LBCI
Middle East News
09:30

Trump says believes that Iranian leader Khamenei still alive

LBCI
Middle East News
10:39

'Point of no return' if Israel-Hamas truce fails: US envoy to Gaza board

LBCI
World News
10:31

Meta, US states agree $16.7 bn settlement in landmark teen safety case

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More