UAE to urge Trump to implement F-35 deal if re-elected

2024-09-13
High views
UAE to urge Trump to implement F-35 deal if re-elected
UAE to urge Trump to implement F-35 deal if re-elected

Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that the UAE will seek to revive a multibillion-dollar deal with the United States to purchase F-35 fighter jets and armed drones if Donald Trump wins a second term in the November election.

