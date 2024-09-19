Drones from Lebanon spark fire in Beit Hillel, northern Israel, says Israeli army

Middle East News
2024-09-19 | 05:52
High views
Drones from Lebanon spark fire in Beit Hillel, northern Israel, says Israeli army
0min
Drones from Lebanon spark fire in Beit Hillel, northern Israel, says Israeli army

The Israeli army reported that several drones launched from Lebanon fell near Beit Hillel in the Galilee. 

The incident sparked a fire in the area, and firefighting teams have been deployed to contain the blaze.

