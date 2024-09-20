News
Netanyahu to delay departure for US due to security situation in north
Middle East News
2024-09-20 | 09:59
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Netanyahu to delay departure for US due to security situation in north
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will delay his departure to New York by a day due to the security situation in the country's north, an official in his office told AFP on Friday.
"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has delayed his visit to the US by one day in light of the security situation in the north of Israel," the official said, asking not to be named. He said Netanyahu will now travel on September 25 instead of September 24 as planned.
AFP
Middle East News
Benjamin Netanyahu
Delay
Visit
New York
United States
Conflict
North
Israel
