Iran arrests 12 people for collaborating with Israel

Middle East News
2024-09-22 | 13:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran arrests 12 people for collaborating with Israel
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran arrests 12 people for collaborating with Israel

Twelve people were arrested in six different Iranian provinces for being "operatives collaborating with the Zionist regime (Israel)" and planning acts against the country's security, the Revolutionary Guards said on Sunday, according to the Student News Network.


Reuters

Middle East News

Iran

Israel

Arrest

IRGC

LBCI Next
Israeli army strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon after rocket fire
At least 19 dead in Iran coal mine blast
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-19

Israel arrests citizen on suspicion of involvement in Iran-backed assassination plot

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-07

IRGC commander: 12 Israeli ships hit in retaliation for attacks on Iranian vessels

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-10

Iran set to carry out leader's order to 'harshly punish' Israel, IRGC deputy chief says

LBCI
Middle East News
02:06

Pro-Iran groups in Iraq claim responsibility for drone attack at Israel

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:05

EU statement calls for an immediate ceasefire amid rising tensions in Israel and Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
13:24

Benny Gantz: We must impose a heavy price not only on Hezbollah but also on the sovereign state of Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Pager explosions in Lebanon investigation: Trail leading back to Israel and phantom companies

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:09

Israel's cyber warfare: How devices became weapons as a new dimension of battle unfolds

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-23

Transport Minister Ali Hamie dismisses British Telegraph article as "ridiculous"

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:09

Zahran to LBCI: Hezbollah achieves political objectives with limited strikes, US and Iran avoid direct war involvement

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:11

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem during Ibrahim Aqil's funeral: Fight with Israel is an 'open-ended battle of reckoning'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-15

Civil Defense quells Bourj Hammoud landfill blaze after three days of intense effort

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-20

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:06

Hezbollah attacks Israeli military industry complex in Haifa in response to pager and walkie-talkies explosions

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:24

Hezbollah launches dozens of rockets at Ramat David base and airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:11

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem during Ibrahim Aqil's funeral: Fight with Israel is an 'open-ended battle of reckoning'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Hezbollah's rockets shake north Israel: Haifa hospitals evacuated, 2 million Israelis in shelters amid war preparations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Pager explosions in Lebanon investigation: Trail leading back to Israel and phantom companies

LBCI
Middle East News
13:24

Benny Gantz: We must impose a heavy price not only on Hezbollah but also on the sovereign state of Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:37

Death toll from Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs rises to 45

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:04

Israeli airstrikes on Al-Malkiya, Khiam, and Aitaroun in South Lebanon kill 3: Health Ministry

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More