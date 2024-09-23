News
IRGC ban communications devices after strike on Hezbollah, security officials tell Reuters
Middle East News
2024-09-23 | 01:57
High views
Share
Share
3
min
IRGC ban communications devices after strike on Hezbollah, security officials tell Reuters
Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has ordered all members to stop using any type of communication devices after thousands of pagers and walkie-talkies used by its Hezbollah allies in Lebanon exploded in deadly attacks last week, two senior Iranian security officials told Reuters.
One of the officials said a large-scale operation is underway by the IRGC to inspect all devices, not just communication equipment. He noted that most of these devices were either homemade or imported from China and Russia.
Iran is concerned about infiltration by Israeli agents, including Iranians on Israel's payroll, and a thorough investigation of personnel has already begun, targeting mid- and high-ranking members of the IRGC, the official said, requesting anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.
"This includes scrutiny of their bank accounts both in Iran and abroad, as well as their travel history and that of their families," the official said.
Iran's Foreign, Defense, and Interior Ministries were not immediately available to respond to comments made by the security officials to Reuters.
In a coordinated attack, pager devices detonated on Tuesday across Hezbollah's strongholds. On Wednesday, hundreds of Hezbollah walkie-talkies exploded. The attacks killed 39 people and injured more than 3,000.
Lebanon and Hezbollah say Israel was behind the attacks. Israel has neither denied nor confirmed involvement.
The security official declined to give details on how the IRGC force, comprising 190,000 personnel, is communicating. "For now, we are using end-to-end encryption in messaging systems," he said.
According to the same official, there is widespread concern among Iran's ruling establishment. IRGC officials have reached out to Hezbollah for technical assessments, and several examples of exploded devices have been sent to Tehran for examination by Iranian experts.
Another Iranian official said the Islamic Republic's main concern is the protection of the country's nuclear and missile facilities, particularly those underground.
"But since last year, security measures at those sites have increased significantly," he said, referring to stepped-up measures after what Iranian authorities described as Israel's attempt to sabotage Iran's missile program in 2023. Israel has never commented on this.
"There has never, ever been such tight security and extreme measures in place as there are now," he added, suggesting that security has been significantly increased beyond previous levels after the pager explosions in Lebanon.
Iran's military uses a range of encrypted communication devices, including walkie-talkies, for secure communication, said the first Iranian source. While specific models and brands may vary, Iranian military communications equipment is often developed domestically or sourced from a combination of local and foreign suppliers, he said.
He added that Iran's armed forces have stopped using pagers for over two decades.
Reuters
