Iraq's top Shiite cleric calls for end to Israeli 'aggression' on Lebanon

2024-09-23 | 07:02
0min
Iraq's top Shiite cleric calls for end to Israeli 'aggression' on Lebanon

Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, Shiite Islam's highest authority in Iraq, appealed Monday for "every possible effort" to end Israeli "aggression" against Lebanon, where it is targeting the Shiite Hezbollah movement.

Al-Sistani called for "the exercise of every possible effort" to end this "barbaric aggression and to protect the Lebanese people."

AFP

Middle East News

Iraq

Shiite

Cleric

Israel

Aggression

Lebanon

