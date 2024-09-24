Lufthansa extends Tel Aviv, Tehran flight suspension

Middle East News
2024-09-24 | 06:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Lufthansa extends Tel Aviv, Tehran flight suspension
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Lufthansa extends Tel Aviv, Tehran flight suspension

German airline group Lufthansa said Tuesday it has extended the suspension of flights to and from Tel Aviv, Israel, and Tehran, Iran, through October 14.

Lufthansa continues to "monitor the situation closely and will assess it further in the coming days," the company said on its website, as the escalating conflict between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah threatens to destabilize the region. Flights to Beirut remain suspended until October 26, Lufthansa added.

AFP

Middle East News

Lufthansa

Flights

Tel Aviv

Israel

Tehran

Iran

LBCI Next
Avichay Adraee says Israeli army launches new wave of attacks on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
Israel-Hezbollah escalation risks 'complete destabilization of region': Kremlin
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
11:30

Lufthansa Group cancels flights to Tel Aviv, Tehran

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-29

Lufthansa extends suspension of flights to Tel Aviv and Tehran until September 4

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-03

Lufthansa to resume flights to Tel Aviv from Thursday

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-01

Lufthansa halts flights to Tel Aviv until August 8

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:34

Avichay Adraee says Israeli army launches new wave of attacks on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
05:36

Israel-Hezbollah escalation risks 'complete destabilization of region': Kremlin

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:26

Israel claims more strikes hit Hezbollah weapons sites in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:37

Iran's President Pezeshkian tells CNN: Israel's strikes on Hezbollah threaten regional conflict

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-15

Missile strike in Tel Aviv escalates Israeli security dilemma amid rising regional tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-23

Israel's military says more than 300 Hezbollah sites targeted in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-20

Israel's targeting aimed at Hezbollah military leaders meeting in underground floor: LBCI sources

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-23

Iran's FM says ready to begin nuclear talks "if other parties are willing"

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-20

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:54

Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:52

Israeli strike hits Beirut's southern suburbs; Hezbollah leader reportedly targeted

LBCI
World News
15:36

Tel Aviv informed Washington of Lebanon attack, received approval: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:55

Israeli warplanes strike Hazerta hills in Zahle district

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:19

Hezbollah launches rocket strikes on Israeli Megiddo airport and bases

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:42

Rocket falls in Mayrouba in the Keserwan district with no reported injuries

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Israeli airstrike hits Charbeen area near Laqlouq in north Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:00

Israel launches 3 airstrikes on Chtoura in Bekaa district

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More