Lufthansa extends Tel Aviv, Tehran flight suspension

German airline group Lufthansa said Tuesday it has extended the suspension of flights to and from Tel Aviv, Israel, and Tehran, Iran, through October 14.



Lufthansa continues to "monitor the situation closely and will assess it further in the coming days," the company said on its website, as the escalating conflict between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah threatens to destabilize the region. Flights to Beirut remain suspended until October 26, Lufthansa added.



AFP