News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
8
o
North
10
o
South
8
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
8
o
North
10
o
South
8
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Turkey says it downs uncontrolled drone that approached from Black Sea
Middle East News
16-12-2025 | 06:47
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Turkey says it downs uncontrolled drone that approached from Black Sea
Turkey shot down an uncontrolled drone that approached its airspace from the Black Sea, the defense ministry said.
The incident follows Turkey's warning last week of Black Sea escalation after Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports that damaged three Turkish-owned cargo vessels.
In a statement, the ministry said Turkish and NATO F-16 jets were put on alert to ensure the security of Turkish airspace after the detection of the drone.
It was determined that the drone was out of control and it was shot down in a safe area, the ministry added in Monday's statement, but did not elaborate on its type or origin.
Reuters
Middle East News
Turkey
Drone
Black Sea
Defense
Ministry
Next
Iran refusing to allow independent medical examination of detained Nobel winner: Family
Border demarcation: Lebanon-Syria border incident raises questions over security coordination
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-11-29
Ukraine behind attacks on Black Sea tankers: source
World News
2025-11-29
Ukraine behind attacks on Black Sea tankers: source
0
Middle East News
2025-10-23
Turkey says it will help boost Lebanese army's capacity under mandate
Middle East News
2025-10-23
Turkey says it will help boost Lebanese army's capacity under mandate
0
Middle East News
2025-10-04
Turkey says 36 nationals from Gaza-bound flotilla due to return
Middle East News
2025-10-04
Turkey says 36 nationals from Gaza-bound flotilla due to return
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-18
Israel says it foiled weapons smuggling attempt from Syria to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-18
Israel says it foiled weapons smuggling attempt from Syria to Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Military maneuvers and reports: Israel criticizes Lebanese Army demonstration
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Military maneuvers and reports: Israel criticizes Lebanese Army demonstration
0
Middle East News
11:50
Iran refusing to allow independent medical examination of detained Nobel winner: Family
Middle East News
11:50
Iran refusing to allow independent medical examination of detained Nobel winner: Family
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-15
Border demarcation: Lebanon-Syria border incident raises questions over security coordination
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-15
Border demarcation: Lebanon-Syria border incident raises questions over security coordination
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-15
US pushes diplomacy with Lebanon: Israeli military chief hints at renewed offensive against Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-15
US pushes diplomacy with Lebanon: Israeli military chief hints at renewed offensive against Hezbollah
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2025-12-11
Time magazine names 'Architects of AI' as Person of the Year
Variety and Tech
2025-12-11
Time magazine names 'Architects of AI' as Person of the Year
0
Lebanon News
06:56
Israeli force enters south Lebanon border town, plants booby-trapped crates
Lebanon News
06:56
Israeli force enters south Lebanon border town, plants booby-trapped crates
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-10
Syrian FM from Baabda: We seek to move beyond the past
Lebanon News
2025-10-10
Syrian FM from Baabda: We seek to move beyond the past
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-25
MP Bassil says government decisions encourage Syrians to come to Lebanon, recalls FPM was alone in raising the issue in 2011
Lebanon News
2025-10-25
MP Bassil says government decisions encourage Syrians to come to Lebanon, recalls FPM was alone in raising the issue in 2011
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:56
Israeli force enters south Lebanon border town, plants booby-trapped crates
Lebanon News
06:56
Israeli force enters south Lebanon border town, plants booby-trapped crates
2
Lebanon News
02:41
In video, LBCI captures snowstorm sweeping Aaqoura highlands: weather update
Lebanon News
02:41
In video, LBCI captures snowstorm sweeping Aaqoura highlands: weather update
3
Lebanon News
13:26
US State Department backs potential $34.5 million military vehicle sale to Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:26
US State Department backs potential $34.5 million military vehicle sale to Lebanon
4
World News
03:02
Russia says has control of key Ukrainian city of Kupiansk
World News
03:02
Russia says has control of key Ukrainian city of Kupiansk
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Military maneuvers and reports: Israel criticizes Lebanese Army demonstration
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Military maneuvers and reports: Israel criticizes Lebanese Army demonstration
6
Lebanon News
09:55
Israel targets truck in Sebline in Chouf district—Video
Lebanon News
09:55
Israel targets truck in Sebline in Chouf district—Video
7
Lebanon News
09:15
Israel strikes vehicle between Markaba and Odaisseh in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:15
Israel strikes vehicle between Markaba and Odaisseh in South Lebanon
8
Lebanon Economy
02:27
Lebanon updates fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
02:27
Lebanon updates fuel prices
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More