Turkey says it downs uncontrolled drone that approached from Black Sea

Turkey shot down an uncontrolled drone that approached its airspace from the Black Sea, the defense ministry said.



The incident follows Turkey's warning last week of Black Sea escalation after Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports that damaged three Turkish-owned cargo vessels.



In a statement, the ministry said Turkish and NATO F-16 jets were put on alert to ensure the security of Turkish airspace after the detection of the drone.



It was determined that the drone was out of control and it was shot down in a safe area, the ministry added in Monday's statement, but did not elaborate on its type or origin.







Reuters