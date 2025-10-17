News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
25
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Catchy Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
25
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
EU supports Trump-Putin meeting in Budapest if it 'moves forward' peace process
World News
17-10-2025 | 06:45
High views
Share
Share
0
min
EU supports Trump-Putin meeting in Budapest if it 'moves forward' peace process
The European Commission said Friday it welcomes the prospect of a meeting in Budapest between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin if it can help end the Ukraine war.
"Any meeting that moves forward the process of achieving a just and lasting peace for Ukraine is welcome," commission spokesman Olof Gill told reporters.
AFP
World News
European Commission
Budapest
Donald Trump
Russia
Vladimir Putin
Ukraine
Next
Trump says he expects expansion of Abraham accords soon
Russia says captured three villages in Ukraine's east
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
00:06
Trump says to meet Putin in Budapest after 'great' call
World News
00:06
Trump says to meet Putin in Budapest after 'great' call
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-10
Putin says Russia supports Trump's Gaza initiative
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-10
Putin says Russia supports Trump's Gaza initiative
0
World News
2025-09-03
Xi, Putin, Kim meeting 'direct challenge' to international system: EU top diplomat
World News
2025-09-03
Xi, Putin, Kim meeting 'direct challenge' to international system: EU top diplomat
0
World News
2025-09-03
Trump says 'you'll see things happen' if unhappy with Putin response
World News
2025-09-03
Trump says 'you'll see things happen' if unhappy with Putin response
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:43
Vatican visit by King Charles to show closer Anglican-Catholic ties
World News
08:43
Vatican visit by King Charles to show closer Anglican-Catholic ties
0
World News
07:45
Kremlin says Putin-Trump summit may happen within two weeks, but there's a lot to do first
World News
07:45
Kremlin says Putin-Trump summit may happen within two weeks, but there's a lot to do first
0
World News
07:17
Trump says he expects expansion of Abraham accords soon
World News
07:17
Trump says he expects expansion of Abraham accords soon
0
World News
06:00
Russia says captured three villages in Ukraine's east
World News
06:00
Russia says captured three villages in Ukraine's east
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-15
US-Lebanon talks in Washington highlight reform push: Making ‘Lebanon great again’ is not a dream
Lebanon News
2025-10-15
US-Lebanon talks in Washington highlight reform push: Making ‘Lebanon great again’ is not a dream
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-09
Erdogan says Turkey to join 'task force' to monitor Gaza deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-09
Erdogan says Turkey to join 'task force' to monitor Gaza deal
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-16
PM Salam: Working to convene an international conference to support security forces and reconstruction efforts
Lebanon News
2025-10-16
PM Salam: Working to convene an international conference to support security forces and reconstruction efforts
0
World News
04:47
Army colonel sworn in as Madagascar president
World News
04:47
Army colonel sworn in as Madagascar president
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:35
Israeli army: Hezbollah cement quarry and 'Green Without Borders' site struck in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:35
Israeli army: Hezbollah cement quarry and 'Green Without Borders' site struck in South Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
14:13
Israel strikes Ansar, Sinai in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:13
Israel strikes Ansar, Sinai in South Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
09:48
A powerful airstrike hits Bnaafoul in southern Lebanon’s Sidon district
Lebanon News
09:48
A powerful airstrike hits Bnaafoul in southern Lebanon’s Sidon district
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Thirsty for answers: Confusion grows over Tannourine water tests
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Thirsty for answers: Confusion grows over Tannourine water tests
5
Lebanon News
11:35
Israeli army says it struck 'Hezbollah underground infrastructure' in Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:35
Israeli army says it struck 'Hezbollah underground infrastructure' in Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
13:14
USCENTOM: Military leaders meet on disarmament efforts in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:14
USCENTOM: Military leaders meet on disarmament efforts in South Lebanon
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Passport leak scandal: Lebanon probes outrage over Syrian diplomat’s data breach
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Passport leak scandal: Lebanon probes outrage over Syrian diplomat’s data breach
8
Lebanon News
14:22
Sources to LBCI: 12,000 Lebanese expatriates registered to vote since October 2
Lebanon News
14:22
Sources to LBCI: 12,000 Lebanese expatriates registered to vote since October 2
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More