Israel strike kills 5 Syrian soldiers on Lebanon border

2024-09-27 | 03:38
Israel strike kills 5 Syrian soldiers on Lebanon border
Israel strike kills 5 Syrian soldiers on Lebanon border

An Israeli airstrike on Friday killed 5 Syrian soldiers near the border with Lebanon, the official news agency SANA reported, citing a military source.

"The Israeli 'enemy' carried out an aerial attack... on one of our military positions near Kfar Yabus on the Syrian-Lebanese border," SANA said, adding that 5 Syrian soldiers were killed and one was wounded.

