News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
32
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Video Clips
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
32
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel strike kills 5 Syrian soldiers on Lebanon border
Middle East News
2024-09-27 | 03:38
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel strike kills 5 Syrian soldiers on Lebanon border
An Israeli airstrike on Friday killed 5 Syrian soldiers near the border with Lebanon, the official news agency SANA reported, citing a military source.
"The Israeli 'enemy' carried out an aerial attack... on one of our military positions near Kfar Yabus on the Syrian-Lebanese border," SANA said, adding that 5 Syrian soldiers were killed and one was wounded.
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
Strike
Death
Syria
Soldiers
Lebanon
Border
Military
Next
Israeli army says drones, projectiles from Lebanon cross into Israel, some intercepted
Saudi Arabia announces launch of international coalition for two-state solution
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-08-28
Israeli strike kills four fighters on Syria-Lebanon border
Middle East News
2024-08-28
Israeli strike kills four fighters on Syria-Lebanon border
0
Middle East News
2024-07-15
Prominent businessman tied to Syrian regime, Baraa Qatirji, killed in Israeli strike near Lebanon-Syria border: Here’s what you need to know about him
Middle East News
2024-07-15
Prominent businessman tied to Syrian regime, Baraa Qatirji, killed in Israeli strike near Lebanon-Syria border: Here’s what you need to know about him
0
Lebanon News
08:11
Over 22,000 people cross to Syria amid Israeli strikes on Lebanon: AFP
Lebanon News
08:11
Over 22,000 people cross to Syria amid Israeli strikes on Lebanon: AFP
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Ali Hamieh to Reuters: Israeli strike targets border crossing with Syria
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Ali Hamieh to Reuters: Israeli strike targets border crossing with Syria
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
07:12
Houthis to issue statement on military operation in Israel
Middle East News
07:12
Houthis to issue statement on military operation in Israel
0
Lebanon News
06:25
Israeli Defense Minister affirms military's ongoing operations against Hezbollah until calm is restored
Lebanon News
06:25
Israeli Defense Minister affirms military's ongoing operations against Hezbollah until calm is restored
0
Lebanon News
05:23
Lebanon's FM Bou Habib discusses recent developments with European counterparts; Bulgarian Minister denies involvement in exploded wireless devices
Lebanon News
05:23
Lebanon's FM Bou Habib discusses recent developments with European counterparts; Bulgarian Minister denies involvement in exploded wireless devices
0
Lebanon News
04:56
PM Mikati engages in diplomatic meetings in New York to address Israeli aggression and seek support for Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:56
PM Mikati engages in diplomatic meetings in New York to address Israeli aggression and seek support for Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-09-21
Japan’s Icom: Highly unlikely wireless devices that exploded in Lebanon are our products
World News
2024-09-21
Japan’s Icom: Highly unlikely wireless devices that exploded in Lebanon are our products
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-22
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem during Ibrahim Aqil's funeral: Fight with Israel is an 'open-ended battle of reckoning'
Lebanon News
2024-09-22
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem during Ibrahim Aqil's funeral: Fight with Israel is an 'open-ended battle of reckoning'
0
World News
2024-08-30
US State Department: Visa restrictions imposed on 14 Syrian officials
World News
2024-08-30
US State Department: Visa restrictions imposed on 14 Syrian officials
0
Lebanon News
06:06
UNHCR reports over 30,000 fled Lebanon to Syria amid ongoing Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
06:06
UNHCR reports over 30,000 fled Lebanon to Syria amid ongoing Israeli attacks
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:19
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
Lebanon News
08:19
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)
0
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:25
Arab Diplomatic Source to LBCI: Israel Rejects Proposals, but Mediators Remain Hopeful
Lebanon News
09:25
Arab Diplomatic Source to LBCI: Israel Rejects Proposals, but Mediators Remain Hopeful
2
Lebanon News
08:19
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
Lebanon News
08:19
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
3
Lebanon News
17:24
Hezbollah announces death of commander Mohammed Hussein Srur following Israeli strike on Beirut suburbs
Lebanon News
17:24
Hezbollah announces death of commander Mohammed Hussein Srur following Israeli strike on Beirut suburbs
4
Lebanon News
10:21
Head of one of Hezbollah's air force units, Mohammed Srur, killed in Israeli strike; Netanyahu approves assassination operation: Reports
Lebanon News
10:21
Head of one of Hezbollah's air force units, Mohammed Srur, killed in Israeli strike; Netanyahu approves assassination operation: Reports
5
Lebanon News
10:46
Driver injured in reported car explosion in Kahaleh area; Israeli drone strike suspected
Lebanon News
10:46
Driver injured in reported car explosion in Kahaleh area; Israeli drone strike suspected
6
World News
14:10
Lebanon truce call was 'coordinated' with Israel: White House
World News
14:10
Lebanon truce call was 'coordinated' with Israel: White House
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:57
Israel weighs US-French proposal as 21-day ceasefire with Lebanon sparks inner debate
News Bulletin Reports
13:57
Israel weighs US-French proposal as 21-day ceasefire with Lebanon sparks inner debate
8
Lebanon News
14:31
Israel army announces new strikes on Hezbollah targets in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:31
Israel army announces new strikes on Hezbollah targets in south Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More