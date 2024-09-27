News
Houthis claim attack on three US warships in the Red Sea
2024-09-27
Houthis claim attack on three US warships in the Red Sea
Yemen's Houthis announced Friday that it targeted three U.S. destroyers in the Red Sea as they were reportedly heading to support Israel, utilizing a total of 23 ballistic and cruise missiles, along with drones, in the attack.
This comes after the Houthis said they had targeted Israel's cities of Tel Aviv and Ashkelon with a ballistic missile and a drone in support of Gaza and Lebanon.
The Israeli army said it had intercepted a missile that was fired from Yemen after sirens and explosions were heard early in the day.
The Houthi's military spokesperson said their operations would not halt in the coming days until Israel's offensives in Gaza and Lebanon stop.
Houthis
Attack
US
Warships
Red Sea
