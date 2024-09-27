Houthis claim attack on three US warships in the Red Sea

Middle East News
2024-09-27 | 09:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Houthis claim attack on three US warships in the Red Sea
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Houthis claim attack on three US warships in the Red Sea

Yemen's Houthis announced Friday that it targeted three U.S. destroyers in the Red Sea as they were reportedly heading to support Israel, utilizing a total of 23 ballistic and cruise missiles, along with drones, in the attack.

This comes after the Houthis said they had targeted Israel's cities of Tel Aviv and Ashkelon with a ballistic missile and a drone in support of Gaza and Lebanon.

The Israeli army said it had intercepted a missile that was fired from Yemen after sirens and explosions were heard early in the day.

The Houthi's military spokesperson said their operations would not halt in the coming days until Israel's offensives in Gaza and Lebanon stop.

Middle East News

Houthis

Attack

US

Warships

Red Sea

LBCI Next
Israeli army says it targeted around 220 Hezbollah sites in Lebanon on Thursday
Iran showing 'willingness' to re-engage on nuclear file: IAEA chief tells AFP
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-16

US army confirms Houthi attacks on vessels in Red Sea

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:15

Israel says it notified the US about Beirut's attack; the US denies any involvement

LBCI
Middle East News
08:04

Yemen's Houthis say they attacked Israel's Tel Aviv and Ashkelon

LBCI
World News
2024-09-25

Zelenskyy says Russia planning attacks on Ukraine nuclear plants

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:13

Netanyahu addresses UN: No place in Iran that Israel cannot reach; Israel's patience ran out with Hezbollah

LBCI
Middle East News
08:04

Yemen's Houthis say they attacked Israel's Tel Aviv and Ashkelon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:01

Israeli security official says any ground operation in Lebanon will be brief

LBCI
Middle East News
07:12

Houthis to issue statement on military operation in Israel

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:01

Israeli security official says any ground operation in Lebanon will be brief

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

US, Australia, Canada, EU, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar call for 21-day ceasefire on Lebanon-Israel Border

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:24

Israel hits Beirut's southern suburbs causing loud explosions

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:18

Fuel prices rise while diesel drops in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-26

Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-24

Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-20

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:24

Israel hits Beirut's southern suburbs causing loud explosions

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:42

Israeli army spokesperson Adraee: ​Israeli army attacked the central command headquarters of Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:41

Haaretz: Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah reportedly survived assassination attempt

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:24

Hezbollah announces death of commander Mohammed Hussein Srur following Israeli strike on Beirut suburbs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:57

Israel weighs US-French proposal as 21-day ceasefire with Lebanon sparks inner debate

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:31

Israel army announces new strikes on Hezbollah targets in south Lebanon

LBCI
World News
14:10

Lebanon truce call was 'coordinated' with Israel: White House

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:26

Arab diplomatic source to LBCI: Ongoing diplomatic and intelligence discussions aim for de-escalation between Hezbollah and Israel

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More