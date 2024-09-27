Israel decided on Nasrallah assassination attempt last Monday, Channel 12 reports

Middle East News
2024-09-27 | 14:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel decided on Nasrallah assassination attempt last Monday, Channel 12 reports
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel decided on Nasrallah assassination attempt last Monday, Channel 12 reports

Israel's Channel 12 reported that the decision to carry out an assassination operation targeting Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was made last Monday during a meeting of the country’s political and security council.

The network also quoted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who, when asked whether the assassination of Nasrallah was successful, responded: “Wait and see.”
 

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Israel

Lebanon

Hezbollah

Benjamin Netanyahu

Hassan Nasrallah

LBCI Next
Hezbollah strikes Israel's Kiryat Ata settlement with Fadi 1 rockets
Israeli army detects and intercepts missiles fired from Lebanon at Haifa Bay
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:14

Israeli army says it targeted around 220 Hezbollah sites in Lebanon on Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-26

Israel army announces new strikes on Hezbollah targets in south Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-26

Lebanon intensifies diplomacy amid tensions: What’s next for the Hezbollah-Israel ceasefire talks?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-26

Israeli army says hits Hezbollah infrastructure on Lebanon-Syria border

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
18:21

Iran foreign minister denounces US 'complicity' in Israel strikes

LBCI
Middle East News
16:55

Iran president denounces Israel attack on Beirut as 'flagrant war crime'

LBCI
Middle East News
16:13

Iraqi Airways suspends all Beirut flights due to ‘deteriorating security situation’

LBCI
Middle East News
16:05

Israel is crossing Tehran's red lines, adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader warns

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:16

Hamas condemns Israeli 'escalation' with Beirut strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-02

Grand Jaafari Mufti slams Samir Geagea, defends Resistance

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:15

Two young girls rescued alive from the rubble of a building in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
World News
2024-09-26

Iran showing 'willingness' to re-engage on nuclear file: IAEA chief tells AFP

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-26

Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-24

Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-20

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:24

Israel hits Beirut's southern suburbs causing loud explosions

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:23

Israeli Army Calls for Evacuation of Neighborhoods in Beirut’s Southern Suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:41

Haaretz: Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah reportedly survived assassination attempt

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:42

Israeli army spokesperson Adraee: ​Israeli army attacked the central command headquarters of Hezbollah

LBCI
Middle East News
14:51

Israel decided on Nasrallah assassination attempt last Monday, Channel 12 reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:42

Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs as announced by its army

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:03

Hezbollah: Claims concerning Israeli attack on Beirut's southern suburbs 'are false'

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:01

Iranian Embassy in Lebanon: Israeli 'massacre' changes the rules of the game

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More