Israeli forces intercept rocket fire from Lebanon targeting West Bank settlements

Middle East News
2024-09-28 | 01:16
Israeli forces intercept rocket fire from Lebanon targeting West Bank settlements
Israeli forces intercept rocket fire from Lebanon targeting West Bank settlements

Israeli Army Radio reported on Saturday that rocket fire from Lebanon has struck West Bank settlements for the first time, following the series of attacks on Beirut's southern suburbs on Friday evening.

The Israeli Broadcasting Authority confirmed that air forces successfully intercepted the missile launched from Lebanon, which was aimed at settlements in the West Bank, located approximately 100 kilometers deep into Israeli territory.

