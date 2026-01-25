Witkoff: US held constructive talks with Netanyahu on Gaza plan

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said on Sunday that talks held between U.S. officials and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the second phase of the Gaza peace plan proposed by President Donald Trump were constructive.



The plan, which consists of 20 points, addresses the next stage of the proposed framework for Gaza.



In a post on X, Witkoff said the United States and Israel share “a strong and long-standing relationship built on close coordination and shared priorities.”



He added that the discussions were “constructive and positive,” noting that both sides agreed on next steps and on the importance of continued cooperation on issues vital to the region.



Reuters