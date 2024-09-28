Israeli army names operation to assassinate Nasrallah "Operation New Order"

2024-09-28 | 04:53
Israeli army names operation to assassinate Nasrallah &quot;Operation New Order&quot;
Israeli army names operation to assassinate Nasrallah "Operation New Order"

The Israeli army has named its operation to assassinate Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah "New Order."

This announcement follows an airstrike that reportedly killed Nasrallah and several other Hezbollah leaders, including Ali Karki, the commander of the southern front.

