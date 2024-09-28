Israel's army reports sirens in central Israel; Yemen missile intercepted

Middle East News
2024-09-28 | 11:01
High views
Israel's army reports sirens in central Israel; Yemen missile intercepted
0min
Israel's army reports sirens in central Israel; Yemen missile intercepted

Israel's military said sirens rang out Saturday in central areas of the country as a missile fired from Yemen was intercepted, with AFP journalists reporting hearing explosions over Jerusalem.

"A short while ago, sirens were sounded in central Israel as a result of a missile launched from Yemen toward Israeli territory," a military statement said, later announcing that air defenses intercepted it.

AFP
 

Middle East News

Israel

Yemen

Explosions

Jerusalem

Israeli army continues strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon, aims to avoid ground invasion
Iran foreign minister denounces US 'complicity' in Israel strikes
