Israeli army: Civilian targets in Yemen are being used for military purposes

2024-09-29 | 11:33
Israeli army: Civilian targets in Yemen are being used for military purposes
Israeli army: Civilian targets in Yemen are being used for military purposes

According to the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation, Israeli airstrikes have targeted Hodeidah International Airport in Yemen, claiming that the civilian targets in Yemen were being used for military purposes.

Axios, citing Israeli officials, reported that the attack was coordinated with the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM).

The Israeli army stated that the strikes aimed at Houthi-controlled infrastructure, including an electricity station and a naval port used for exporting oil.

