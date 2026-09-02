US eyes airlines, digital assets as Iran-related targets, Bessent says

Middle East News
02-09-2026 | 08:28
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US eyes airlines, digital assets as Iran-related targets, Bessent says
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US eyes airlines, digital assets as Iran-related targets, Bessent says

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Wednesday said airlines, ‌the maritime industry and digital assets could be possible targets as the Trump administration continues its planned efforts to squeeze Iran's economy.

Bessent, asked about Russian ⁠support for Iran in an interview on Fox News following a G20 gathering in North Carolina this week, also warned "everyone" against backing Tehran.

"My message to everyone is stay away. We all want this conflict to end, and the fastest way for ‌the ⁠conflict to end is for no one to provide any support to this regime," he told "Fox & Friends" one day after Russian President ⁠Vladimir Putin threw his support behind Iran.

"We are having very fulsome talks with anyone supporting the regime," ⁠he added.

On Tuesday, Bessent said the administration could also target airline leasing ⁠companies and that more Iran bank sanctions could come this week.

Reuters

World News

Middle East News

United States

​Treasury

Scott Bessent

Airlines

Iran

Sanctions

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