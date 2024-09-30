Israel declares part of northern border 'closed military zone'

Middle East News
2024-09-30 | 14:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel declares part of northern border &#39;closed military zone&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel declares part of northern border 'closed military zone'

The Israeli military declared a military zone in parts of its northern border with Lebanon on Monday ahead of possible ground operations in the neighboring country.

"The areas of Metula, Misgav Am, and Kfar Giladi in northern Israel have been declared a closed military zone. Entry to this area is prohibited," the military said in a statement.

AFP
 

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Israel

Lebanon

Military

Zone

LBCI Next
Iran's Foreign Ministry monitors developments with Lebanese authorities, pledges response to Israeli actions
Syrian President al-Assad mourns Hezbollah's Nasrallah, praises resistance
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israeli military targets Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon after rocket attack in Tel Aviv, spokesperson says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-23

Israel's military says more than 300 Hezbollah sites targeted in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-23

Israel's military says launched about 150 strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-21

Israeli military restricts gatherings from Haifa to Lebanon border

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:28

UK FM repeats calls for ceasefire after talk with Blinken on Middle East

LBCI
Middle East News
14:44

Israel 'currently conducting' limited operations inside Lebanon: US State Department - AFP

LBCI
World News
14:00

State Department: Israel informs US of several operations

LBCI
World News
13:47

EU's Borrell: Further Israeli intervention in Lebanon must be 'avoided'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Israeli army claims killing of senior Hezbollah intelligence official Hassan Khalil Yassin in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Airstrike hits Beirut's southern suburbs; smoke rises from area says Reuters witness

LBCI
World News
10:11

The US urges Israel to hold off on major ground offensive in Lebanon: WSJ

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-29

Rumors regarding Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's funeral on Monday are false

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
18:01

Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-26

Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-24

Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-20

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
20:07

PFLP announces assassination of its leaders in Israeli strike on Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:01

Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:05

Israeli military calls for immediate evacuation in Laylaki, Haret Hreik, and Burj al-Barajneh

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:17

Hezbollah's deputy leader Sheikh Naim Qassem mourns Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah; says no meeting of 20 commanders took place

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:17

Hamas says its leader in Lebanon was killed in Israeli strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:22

Israeli army destroys surface-to-air missile warehouse near Beirut Airport: Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
06:22

Iran says it will not send forces to confront Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:23

Lebanese army withdraws from southern border positions: Reuters

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More