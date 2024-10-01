News
Israeli military expands Home Front restrictions to include many cities, including Jerusalem and Tel Aviv
Middle East News
2024-10-01 | 07:48
Israeli military expands Home Front restrictions to include many cities, including Jerusalem and Tel Aviv
Israel extended Home Front safety restrictions on Tuesday to many towns and cities across the country, including Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Haifa, and parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, the Israeli military said in a statement.
Gatherings and services can be held with a limit of up to 30 people in an open area and up to 300 people in closed spaces, it said.
It also said educational activities could be held and workplaces could operate if they were in proximity of bomb shelters.
Reuters
Middle East News
Israeli
Military
Home Front
Restrictions
Jerusalem
Tel Aviv
Related Articles
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israeli military targets Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon after rocket attack in Tel Aviv, spokesperson says
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israeli military targets Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon after rocket attack in Tel Aviv, spokesperson says
0
Middle East News
2024-07-19
Israeli military: Tel Aviv blast apparently caused by drone
Middle East News
2024-07-19
Israeli military: Tel Aviv blast apparently caused by drone
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-17
US 'slams' former Israeli military sergeant with visa restrictions
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-17
US 'slams' former Israeli military sergeant with visa restrictions
0
Lebanon News
00:01
Israeli military continues targeted raids on Hezbollah in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:01
Israeli military continues targeted raids on Hezbollah in southern Lebanon
0
Middle East News
08:20
Israel strikes three anti-aircraft radar stations in southern Syria
Middle East News
08:20
Israel strikes three anti-aircraft radar stations in southern Syria
0
Middle East News
08:12
Israeli defense minister briefs US on 'targeted raids' in south Lebanon
Middle East News
08:12
Israeli defense minister briefs US on 'targeted raids' in south Lebanon
0
Middle East News
08:00
China says 'highly concerned' over Israel-Lebanon escalation
Middle East News
08:00
China says 'highly concerned' over Israel-Lebanon escalation
0
Lebanon News
07:42
Russia says Israel must 'immediately' withdraw troops from Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:42
Russia says Israel must 'immediately' withdraw troops from Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-09-29
Israeli army chief claims: Hezbollah lost weapons, commander in recent attacks
Middle East News
2024-09-29
Israeli army chief claims: Hezbollah lost weapons, commander in recent attacks
0
Middle East News
2024-09-27
Israel strike kills 5 Syrian soldiers on Lebanon border
Middle East News
2024-09-27
Israel strike kills 5 Syrian soldiers on Lebanon border
0
Middle East News
08:20
Israel strikes three anti-aircraft radar stations in southern Syria
Middle East News
08:20
Israel strikes three anti-aircraft radar stations in southern Syria
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
Rumors regarding Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's funeral on Monday are false
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
Rumors regarding Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's funeral on Monday are false
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)
0
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
1
Lebanon News
16:05
Israeli military calls for immediate evacuation in Laylaki, Haret Hreik, and Burj al-Barajneh
Lebanon News
16:05
Israeli military calls for immediate evacuation in Laylaki, Haret Hreik, and Burj al-Barajneh
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Possible scenarios for Hezbollah's Nasrallah's funeral: When, where, and how will Nasrallah be laid to rest?
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Possible scenarios for Hezbollah's Nasrallah's funeral: When, where, and how will Nasrallah be laid to rest?
3
Lebanon News
16:54
Israeli warplanes strike southern Beirut suburbs, targeting multiple areas (Video)
Lebanon News
16:54
Israeli warplanes strike southern Beirut suburbs, targeting multiple areas (Video)
4
Lebanon News
02:32
Israeli army urges civilians not to drive to or enter south of Litani area until further notice
Lebanon News
02:32
Israeli army urges civilians not to drive to or enter south of Litani area until further notice
5
Lebanon News
05:37
Israeli army calls on residents of specific southern villages to evacuate north of Awali river
Lebanon News
05:37
Israeli army calls on residents of specific southern villages to evacuate north of Awali river
6
Lebanon News
14:23
Lebanese army withdraws from southern border positions: Reuters
Lebanon News
14:23
Lebanese army withdraws from southern border positions: Reuters
7
Lebanon News
12:22
Israeli army destroys surface-to-air missile warehouse near Beirut Airport: Reuters
Lebanon News
12:22
Israeli army destroys surface-to-air missile warehouse near Beirut Airport: Reuters
8
Lebanon News
04:54
Diplomatic source to LBCI: Election of president key to implementing Resolution 1701 and ending war
Lebanon News
04:54
Diplomatic source to LBCI: Election of president key to implementing Resolution 1701 and ending war
