Israeli military expands Home Front restrictions to include many cities, including Jerusalem and Tel Aviv

Israel extended Home Front safety restrictions on Tuesday to many towns and cities across the country, including Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Haifa, and parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, the Israeli military said in a statement.

Gatherings and services can be held with a limit of up to 30 people in an open area and up to 300 people in closed spaces, it said.



It also said educational activities could be held and workplaces could operate if they were in proximity of bomb shelters.





Reuters