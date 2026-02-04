News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
12
o
South
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Hiwar Al Marhala
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
12
o
South
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
After UNIFIL: Lebanon’s search for a post-2026 security framework
News Bulletin Reports
04-02-2026 | 12:50
High views
Share
Share
3
min
After UNIFIL: Lebanon’s search for a post-2026 security framework
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
Nearly 48 years after the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) was deployed in southern Lebanon, Lebanese officials are increasingly wary of the vacuum its departure could leave when its mandate expires at the end of 2026.
Although UNIFIL was established as a temporary force, ongoing tensions with Israel and the creation of buffer zones have generated broad political consensus in Lebanon on the need to maintain an international presence in the south, even after the mission’s mandate ends.
This led to a meeting of the Parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee, attended by the UNIFIL representative in Lebanon and relevant government officials.
The Foreign Ministry has called for the continued presence of an international force under a United Nations mandate.
Among the proposals presented to the committee is assigning monitoring and documentation duties to U.N. Truce Supervision Organization (UNTSO) observers already deployed in Lebanon to monitor the armistice line, once UNIFIL withdraws.
Under this plan, operational responsibilities on the ground would fall to the Lebanese Army, which is expected to have assumed full control.
The Defense Ministry, for its part, reaffirmed Lebanon’s commitment to U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 and to extending state authority in the south through the Lebanese Army.
This position was echoed by Lebanese Forces MP Pierre Bou Assi, who said he had been briefed on conditions on the ground by both the army and UNIFIL.
At the same time, the Foreign Ministry is working through Lebanon’s mission to the United Nations to mobilize international support for a post-UNIFIL framework, stressing that Lebanon, as the host country, is a key stakeholder in any decision.
Lebanese officials are also looking to the U.N. secretary-general’s report due in June for insight into possible alternatives, while acknowledging that the final decision extends beyond Lebanon alone.
Officials say Lebanon faces 11 challenging months of diplomatic efforts to reach a formula that preserves an international presence in the south.
The United States has not proposed deploying its own forces and has also shown no willingness to endorse a European proposal for a joint European force to assume security responsibilities in southern Lebanon.
U.S. officials are seen as unwilling to give European countries a free hand, while Israel is widely viewed as opposed to any expanded French role along its border.
Within Lebanese political circles, there is growing concern that international cover for southern Lebanon could be lifted under U.S. and Israeli pressure, leaving the Lebanese Army alone to face Israel without an international legal framework.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
UNIFIL:
Lebanon’s
search
post-2026
security
framework
Next
Israel raises demands to US over Iran, signaling potential action if ballistic missiles left out of talks
Ahead of talks: Israel sets conditions for US-Iran agreement
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-18
Behind Paris talks: A new framework for supporting Lebanon’s military
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-18
Behind Paris talks: A new framework for supporting Lebanon’s military
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-07
In the details: UNIFIL-Israel tensions resurface after drone incident in Lebanon’s south
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-07
In the details: UNIFIL-Israel tensions resurface after drone incident in Lebanon’s south
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-03
Lebanon’s Interior Ministry announces official deadlines for 2026 election candidacies and list registrations
Lebanon News
2026-02-03
Lebanon’s Interior Ministry announces official deadlines for 2026 election candidacies and list registrations
0
Middle East News
2025-12-05
Israel's cabinet approves 2026 budget with a hefty $35 billion for defense
Middle East News
2025-12-05
Israel's cabinet approves 2026 budget with a hefty $35 billion for defense
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel raises demands to US over Iran, signaling potential action if ballistic missiles left out of talks
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel raises demands to US over Iran, signaling potential action if ballistic missiles left out of talks
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-03
Ahead of talks: Israel sets conditions for US-Iran agreement
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-03
Ahead of talks: Israel sets conditions for US-Iran agreement
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-03
At the World Governments Summit in Dubai, PM Salam calls on Gulf partners to back reform efforts: The details
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-03
At the World Governments Summit in Dubai, PM Salam calls on Gulf partners to back reform efforts: The details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-02
Lebanon’s new negotiation challenge: Balancing US demands and Hezbollah opposition
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-02
Lebanon’s new negotiation challenge: Balancing US demands and Hezbollah opposition
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:06
MP Mohammad Raad: Committed to unity, cooperation, and restoring Lebanon’s sovereignty
Lebanon News
12:06
MP Mohammad Raad: Committed to unity, cooperation, and restoring Lebanon’s sovereignty
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-09
Lebanon clears first hurdle in weapons plan—what’s next north of the Litani River?
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-09
Lebanon clears first hurdle in weapons plan—what’s next north of the Litani River?
0
Middle East News
2026-02-03
Israeli Channel 12: Ella Wawiya appointed Arabic-language spokeswoman for Israeli army, succeeding Avichay Adraee
Middle East News
2026-02-03
Israeli Channel 12: Ella Wawiya appointed Arabic-language spokeswoman for Israeli army, succeeding Avichay Adraee
0
Middle East News
2025-09-19
UN sanctions on Iran to be re-imposed: France's Macron
Middle East News
2025-09-19
UN sanctions on Iran to be re-imposed: France's Macron
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:41
President Aoun condemns Israeli spraying of toxic chemicals over southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:41
President Aoun condemns Israeli spraying of toxic chemicals over southern Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
07:19
Tests show Israeli army used banned herbicide near Blue Line — information obtained by LBCI
Lebanon News
07:19
Tests show Israeli army used banned herbicide near Blue Line — information obtained by LBCI
3
Middle East News
08:35
Israeli military appoints Major General Ghassan Alian to oversee Druze affairs
Middle East News
08:35
Israeli military appoints Major General Ghassan Alian to oversee Druze affairs
4
Lebanon News
11:37
US Congressman Darin LaHood to LBCI: Meeting with Lebanese Army commander was “very good”, urges stronger disarmament efforts
Lebanon News
11:37
US Congressman Darin LaHood to LBCI: Meeting with Lebanese Army commander was “very good”, urges stronger disarmament efforts
5
Lebanon News
08:12
Lebanon to file UN complaint over alleged Israeli use of toxic substances on farmland
Lebanon News
08:12
Lebanon to file UN complaint over alleged Israeli use of toxic substances on farmland
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
After UNIFIL: Lebanon’s search for a post-2026 security framework
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
After UNIFIL: Lebanon’s search for a post-2026 security framework
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel raises demands to US over Iran, signaling potential action if ballistic missiles left out of talks
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel raises demands to US over Iran, signaling potential action if ballistic missiles left out of talks
8
Lebanon News
11:49
PM Salam to CNN: Israeli occupation and daily violations undermine stability in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:49
PM Salam to CNN: Israeli occupation and daily violations undermine stability in southern Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More