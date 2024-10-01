Iran preparing imminent missile attack on Israel: US official

Middle East News
2024-10-01 | 09:49
High views



"The United States has indications that Iran is preparing to launch a ballistic missile attack against Israel imminently," a senior White House official told AFP on Tuesday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"We are actively supporting defensive preparations to defend Israel against this attack," the official said in a statement, warning that such an action "will carry severe consequences for Iran."

Middle East News

Iran

Preparation

Ballistic

Missile

Israel

United States

Indications

