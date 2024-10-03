News
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
British ship Cordelia Moon targeted in Red Sea attack, Yemeni media reports (Video)
Middle East News
2024-10-03 | 14:59
British ship Cordelia Moon targeted in Red Sea attack, Yemeni media reports (Video)
British ship Cordelia Moon targeted in Red Sea attack, Yemeni media reports (Video)
Yemeni media on Thursday released videos showing the moment the British ship Cordelia Moon was targeted by an unmanned boat in the Red Sea, resulting in a large explosion.
Middle East News
Yemen
Red Sea
Attack
Britain
Air travel resumes in Iran after restrictions lifted following missile launch at Israel
Yemeni Houthis claim drone strikes on Tel Aviv
Latest News
