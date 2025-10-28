Israeli hostage forum calls for decisive action against Hamas after partial remains returned

An Israeli group campaigning for the release of hostages held in Gaza urged authorities on Tuesday to "act decisively" against Hamas, accusing the group of violating the truce by returning only partial remains of a previously recovered captive.



"In light of Hamas' severe breach of the agreement last night... the Israeli government cannot and must not ignore this, and must act decisively against these violations," the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said in a statement.



Israel said on Tuesday that a set of partial hostage remains returned by Hamas the previous day under a ceasefire deal belonged to a deceased captive recovered by the military around two years ago.



AFP