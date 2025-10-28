Hamas says postponing hostage body handover due to Israeli truce 'violations'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
28-10-2025 | 13:04
High views
Hamas says postponing hostage body handover due to Israeli truce &#39;violations&#39;
Hamas says postponing hostage body handover due to Israeli truce 'violations'

Hamas' armed wing said it was postponing the handover of another hostage body scheduled for Tuesday evening after what it called Israeli "violations" of the U.S.-brokered ceasefire.

Hamas' announcement came minutes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the military to carry out intense strikes on the Gaza Strip, accusing the militants of violating the truce deal.

"We will postpone the handover that was scheduled for today due to the occupation's violations," the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades said in a statement, adding that any Israeli "escalation will hinder the search, excavation, and recovery of the bodies."


AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Hostage

Body

Handover

Israel

Truce

Violations

Netanyahu says will consult security establishment on Israel’s response to Hamas “violations”
Hamas says to hand over remains of the 16th Gaza hostage
