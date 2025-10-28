Hamas says postponing hostage body handover due to Israeli truce 'violations'

Hamas' armed wing said it was postponing the handover of another hostage body scheduled for Tuesday evening after what it called Israeli "violations" of the U.S.-brokered ceasefire.



Hamas' announcement came minutes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the military to carry out intense strikes on the Gaza Strip, accusing the militants of violating the truce deal.



"We will postpone the handover that was scheduled for today due to the occupation's violations," the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades said in a statement, adding that any Israeli "escalation will hinder the search, excavation, and recovery of the bodies."





AFP