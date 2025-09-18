Lebanon’s PM urges Israel to halt attacks following evacuation warnings

Lebanon News
18-09-2025 | 10:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon’s PM urges Israel to halt attacks following evacuation warnings
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon’s PM urges Israel to halt attacks following evacuation warnings

Responding to Israeli threats against the towns of Meiss El Jabal, Kfar Tebnit, and Dibbine, and the accompanying urgent evacuation orders, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam reiterated the Lebanese government’s commitment to the path of halting hostilities.

The government emphasized that it remains engaged in meetings under the established mechanism, while questioning Israel’s adherence to these processes. “How is it possible for Israel to continue intimidation and attacks while these meetings are supposed to ensure full implementation of U.N. Resolution 1701 and the cessation of hostilities?” the statement said.

Salam called on the international community, particularly the countries sponsoring the ceasefire agreement, to exert maximum pressure on Israel to immediately stop its attacks, return to the mechanism, and respect the ceasefire agreement and its obligations—including withdrawing from Lebanese territory still under occupation, halting assaults, and releasing detainees.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Nawaf Salam

Evacuation

Warning

LBCI Next
Lebanese journalist and actress Yumna Sherry dies at 55 in Canada
Israeli airstrike kills two in Baalbek: Health Ministry
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-18

Lebanese PM Salam meets Tom Barrack, urges US to push Israel to halt hostilities

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-08

Turkey urges global pressure to halt Israel's Gaza plan

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-10

Israel PM urges Qatar to expel 'terrorists' or bring them to justice

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-14

Qatari PM urges world to 'stop using double standards' and punish Israel

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:09

From dollars to gold: What US interest rate cuts mean for Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

One year since pager explosions, survivors confront long-term impact in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:06

Lebanese army condemns ongoing Israeli violations and attacks on southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:51

Lebanese cabinet session concludes; finance minister outlines budget plans

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-07-03

Danish police says investigating package delivered to Israeli embassy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-21

Palestinian arms under review: Abbas backs Lebanon as talks begin on disarming Palestinian camps

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Middle East News
12:25

Jordan condemns West Bank crossing attack, opens probe

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:51

Israeli army warns residents in three South Lebanon towns to evacuate immediately

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:46

Lebanese journalist and actress Yumna Sherry dies at 55 in Canada

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:52

Israeli airstrike kills two in Baalbek: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:57

Lebanon’s new authorities slow to act amid rising assaults on UN forces, says Samir Geagea

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:23

Heavy displacement in southern Lebanon after Israeli evacuation warnings (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:33

Lebanon’s PM urges Israel to halt attacks following evacuation warnings

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:34

Justice Minister Adel Nassar oversees Lebanon-Bulgaria coordination on Rhosus ship owner extradition

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:54

Israeli army says conducting strikes in Lebanon’s south

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More