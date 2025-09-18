News
Lebanon's PM urges Israel to halt attacks following evacuation warnings
Lebanon News
18-09-2025 | 10:33
Lebanon's PM urges Israel to halt attacks following evacuation warnings
Responding to Israeli threats against the towns of Meiss El Jabal, Kfar Tebnit, and Dibbine, and the accompanying urgent evacuation orders, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam reiterated the Lebanese government’s commitment to the path of halting hostilities.
The government emphasized that it remains engaged in meetings under the established mechanism, while questioning Israel’s adherence to these processes. “How is it possible for Israel to continue intimidation and attacks while these meetings are supposed to ensure full implementation of U.N. Resolution 1701 and the cessation of hostilities?” the statement said.
Salam called on the international community, particularly the countries sponsoring the ceasefire agreement, to exert maximum pressure on Israel to immediately stop its attacks, return to the mechanism, and respect the ceasefire agreement and its obligations—including withdrawing from Lebanese territory still under occupation, halting assaults, and releasing detainees.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Israel
Nawaf Salam
Evacuation
Warning
Next
Lebanese journalist and actress Yumna Sherry dies at 55 in Canada
Israeli airstrike kills two in Baalbek: Health Ministry
Previous
