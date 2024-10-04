News
Iran to hit Israeli energy, gas sites if attacked, IRGC deputy commander states
Middle East News
2024-10-04 | 08:34
Iran to hit Israeli energy, gas sites if attacked, IRGC deputy commander states
Iran will target Israeli energy and gas installations if Israel attacks it, the semi-official Iranian news agency SNN quoted Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) deputy commander Ali Fadavi as saying on Friday.
“If the occupiers make such a mistake, we will target all their energy sources, installations, and all refineries and gas fields,” Fadavi said.
Reuters
Middle East News
Iran
Israel
IRGC
Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps
