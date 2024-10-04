Iran to hit Israeli energy, gas sites if attacked, IRGC deputy commander states

Middle East News
2024-10-04 | 08:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran to hit Israeli energy, gas sites if attacked, IRGC deputy commander states
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran to hit Israeli energy, gas sites if attacked, IRGC deputy commander states

Iran will target Israeli energy and gas installations if Israel attacks it, the semi-official Iranian news agency SNN quoted Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) deputy commander Ali Fadavi as saying on Friday.

“If the occupiers make such a mistake, we will target all their energy sources, installations, and all refineries and gas fields,” Fadavi said.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Iran

Israel

IRGC

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps

LBCI Next
French FM set to arrive in the Middle East, scheduled to visit Israel
Iran's FM says Israel's crimes will fail, supports ceasefire in Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-10-02

US Ambassador to UN demands consequences for IRGC in wake of Iranian missile attack on Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-07

IRGC commander: 12 Israeli ships hit in retaliation for attacks on Iranian vessels

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-10

Iran set to carry out leader's order to 'harshly punish' Israel, IRGC deputy chief says

LBCI
Middle East News
08:25

Iran's FM says Israel's crimes will fail, supports ceasefire in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:40

Three airstrikes hit Yemen's capital, Sana'a: Al Jazeera

LBCI
Middle East News
10:29

Two soldiers from Golani Brigade killed in combat in northern Israel: Army says

LBCI
World News
09:51

French FM set to arrive in the Middle East, scheduled to visit Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
08:25

Iran's FM says Israel's crimes will fail, supports ceasefire in Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-01

PM Mikati and UN Humanitarian Coordinator issue urgent appeal for $426 million to address Lebanon's humanitarian crisis

LBCI
World News
2024-09-30

Israeli troop deployment indicates possible invasion of Lebanon: US official tells Reuters

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-23

Progress has been made in Cairo talks on Gaza truce: White House affirms

LBCI
Middle East News
04:53

Iran's Khamenei says missile attack on Israel 'legal and legitimate'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:59

British ship Cordelia Moon targeted in Red Sea attack, Yemeni media reports (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-03

Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-02

Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-01

Yedioth Ahronoth: Over 102 rockets launched from Iran, sirens sound across Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-01

Iranian plane arrives in Latakia with humanitarian aid for Lebanese citizens fleeing to Syria (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-29

Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-26

Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:13

Israeli army claims to have killed Hezbollah communications chief, Mohammad Rashid Sakafi, in Beirut strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:26

Massive Israeli strikes on Beirut's suburbs described as 'larger in scale' than the one that assassinated Hezbollah's Nasrallah

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:02

Israel's Adraee issues urgent warning to evacuate Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:19

Multiple Israeli strikes target southern suburbs of Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:33

Israeli army spokesperson issues new evacuation order to Beirut's southern suburbs residents

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:06

Hezbollah: 17 Israeli officers and soldiers dead in Thursday clashes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

Media blackout amid war: Israeli soldiers' casualties mount in South Lebanon, extensive damage inside Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:53

Adraee issues new warning to evacuate Beirut's southern suburbs

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More