President Aoun meets David Hale, Melhem Riachy, and Minifootball Federation delegation

Lebanon News
04-11-2025 | 08:39
High views
President Aoun meets David Hale, Melhem Riachy, and Minifootball Federation delegation
President Aoun meets David Hale, Melhem Riachy, and Minifootball Federation delegation

President Joseph Aoun met former U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon David Hale at Baabda Palace to discuss the situation in Lebanon, developments in the south, and regional issues.

He also received MP Melhem Riachy, representing Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea, who stressed the need to hold parliamentary elections on time and reviewed progress on the state’s arms control plan.

Later, Aoun met International Minifootball Federation President Mohammed Al-Dosari and his delegation, who expressed interest in organizing an international tournament in Lebanon. Aoun affirmed Lebanon’s readiness to host regional and international sports events.

President Aoun to Dutch Defense Minister: Lebanon’s stability serves Europe’s interests
Cancer cases in Lebanon reach highest rate in region, health minister tells LBCI
LBCI Previous

