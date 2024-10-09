Israeli Defense Minister says Israel’s response to Iran will be 'lethal, precise, and surprising'

2024-10-09 | 13:30
Israeli Defense Minister says Israel’s response to Iran will be &#39;lethal, precise, and surprising&#39;
Israeli Defense Minister says Israel’s response to Iran will be 'lethal, precise, and surprising'

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Wednesday that Israel’s response to Iran following its missile attack will be "lethal, precise, and surprising."

Gallant added in a video shared by Israeli media, "Anyone who attacks us will suffer and pay the price. Our attack will be deadly, precise, and above all, devastating. They won’t understand what happened or how it happened, but they will see the results."

Reuters
 

