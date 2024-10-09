Sources from the Maariv newspaper reported that Mossad Chief David Barnea delivered an important message to CIA Director William Burns.



Barnea stated that any future ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah must also include a deal to release the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.



According to another report on the matter, "the defense establishment has decided to change its strategy and 'turn the tables' on Hezbollah."



The report explained that the plan aims to link the ceasefire in Lebanon with the completion of the hostage deal in Gaza.



It highlighted that the purpose of the proposal is to exert additional pressure on Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar through Hezbollah, Iran, and other regional actors.



It also confirmed that this idea reflects the complexity of the situation and the attempts to connect different fronts to achieve Israel's objectives.