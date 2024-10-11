Iran’s UN Ambassador condemns Israel, calls for end to occupation and full implementation of Resolution 1701

Iran’s Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani extended his country’s sympathies and solidarity to the people of Lebanon, describing Israel as “the most notorious 'terrorist' regime in the world.”



He strongly condemned the “continued complicity of the United States and certain Western States in enabling Israeli systematic war crimes” following a year of war in Gaza.



He said the Security Council had “a moral and legal intervention to intervene” and check Israel’s aggression.



The ongoing occupation must end, and Israel must fully implement resolution 1701, Ambassador Iravani added.