News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
28
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
28
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iran’s UN Ambassador condemns Israel, calls for end to occupation and full implementation of Resolution 1701
Middle East News
2024-10-10 | 22:16
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iran’s UN Ambassador condemns Israel, calls for end to occupation and full implementation of Resolution 1701
Iran’s Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani extended his country’s sympathies and solidarity to the people of Lebanon, describing Israel as “the most notorious 'terrorist' regime in the world.”
He strongly condemned the “continued complicity of the United States and certain Western States in enabling Israeli systematic war crimes” following a year of war in Gaza.
He said the Security Council had “a moral and legal intervention to intervene” and check Israel’s aggression.
The ongoing occupation must end, and Israel must fully implement resolution 1701, Ambassador Iravani added.
Middle East News
Iran
United Nations
Ambassador
Israel
War
Gaza
Lebanon
Next
Israeli security Cabinet does not reach decisions on response to Iranian attack
Kamala Harris: There is a need for de-escalation in Middle East
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-07
One year of war: Israel's war on Gaza expands to Lebanon as the world watches in silence
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-07
One year of war: Israel's war on Gaza expands to Lebanon as the world watches in silence
0
Middle East News
2024-10-06
Israel's defense minister warns Iran it may 'end up' like Gaza, Beirut
Middle East News
2024-10-06
Israel's defense minister warns Iran it may 'end up' like Gaza, Beirut
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-24
Ceasefire hangs in the balance: Can Lebanon and Gaza be separated in Israel's expanding war?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-24
Ceasefire hangs in the balance: Can Lebanon and Gaza be separated in Israel's expanding war?
0
Middle East News
2024-09-23
Iran warns Israel of 'dangerous consequences' of Lebanon strikes
Middle East News
2024-09-23
Iran warns Israel of 'dangerous consequences' of Lebanon strikes
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
02:48
Blinken says heard 'nothing new' from Russia in ASEAN summit
World News
02:48
Blinken says heard 'nothing new' from Russia in ASEAN summit
0
Middle East News
02:25
Blinken says US working to prevent 'broader conflict' in Middle East
Middle East News
02:25
Blinken says US working to prevent 'broader conflict' in Middle East
0
Middle East News
02:20
US still believes Iran has not decided to build a nuclear weapon, US officials say
Middle East News
02:20
US still believes Iran has not decided to build a nuclear weapon, US officials say
0
Middle East News
02:09
Major roads in northern Israel closed amid fears of infiltration, Israeli media reports
Middle East News
02:09
Major roads in northern Israel closed amid fears of infiltration, Israeli media reports
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:39
Dutch state sued over alleged failure to stop Israel's violations of international law
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:39
Dutch state sued over alleged failure to stop Israel's violations of international law
0
Middle East News
2024-10-03
British ship Cordelia Moon targeted in Red Sea attack, Yemeni media reports (Video)
Middle East News
2024-10-03
British ship Cordelia Moon targeted in Red Sea attack, Yemeni media reports (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-04
Israel's army spokesperson issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Haret El Oumaraa, Choueifat near Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2024-10-04
Israel's army spokesperson issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Haret El Oumaraa, Choueifat near Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-03
Israel assassinates Hezbollah's Aziz Unit Commander Hajj Abu Nehmeh in Tyre drone strike
Lebanon News
2024-07-03
Israel assassinates Hezbollah's Aziz Unit Commander Hajj Abu Nehmeh in Tyre drone strike
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:19
Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
09:19
Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Video shows extensive destruction in Baalbek neighborhood after Israeli attack
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Video shows extensive destruction in Baalbek neighborhood after Israeli attack
0
Middle East News
2024-10-03
British ship Cordelia Moon targeted in Red Sea attack, Yemeni media reports (Video)
Middle East News
2024-10-03
British ship Cordelia Moon targeted in Red Sea attack, Yemeni media reports (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-03
Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-03
Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-02
Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes
Lebanon News
2024-10-02
Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:28
Israeli Channel 12 claims target of Beirut assassination is head of Hezbollah's liaison and coordination unit Wafiq Safa
Lebanon News
13:28
Israeli Channel 12 claims target of Beirut assassination is head of Hezbollah's liaison and coordination unit Wafiq Safa
2
Middle East News
09:30
Esmail Qaani suspected of espionage and hospitalized due to heart attack during interrogation: Sky News Arabia
Middle East News
09:30
Esmail Qaani suspected of espionage and hospitalized due to heart attack during interrogation: Sky News Arabia
3
Lebanon News
12:29
Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari claims entering a house in South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
12:29
Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari claims entering a house in South Lebanon (Video)
4
Lebanon News
12:56
Israel strikes a building in Al-Nuwayri, Beirut
Lebanon News
12:56
Israel strikes a building in Al-Nuwayri, Beirut
5
Lebanon News
14:08
Israel's Adraee issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
14:08
Israel's Adraee issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs
6
Lebanon News
15:22
Hezbollah source confirms to Al Jazeera: Wafiq Safa survived Israeli airstrike in Beirut
Lebanon News
15:22
Hezbollah source confirms to Al Jazeera: Wafiq Safa survived Israeli airstrike in Beirut
7
Lebanon News
09:19
Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
09:19
Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)
8
Lebanon News
06:44
Israeli army targets UNIFIL guard tower in Ras Naqoura, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:44
Israeli army targets UNIFIL guard tower in Ras Naqoura, south Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More