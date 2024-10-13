Israel says intercepts about five projectiles from Lebanon

2024-10-13 | 02:54
Israel says intercepts about five projectiles from Lebanon
Israel says intercepts about five projectiles from Lebanon

The Israeli military said it intercepted about five projectiles fired from Lebanon on Sunday shortly after air raid sirens blared in several northern areas of the country.

Sirens also sounded in and around the northern city of Haifa, a day after the army said the Iran-backed Hezbollah armed group had fired around 320 projectiles from Lebanon into Israel during Yom Kippur, Judaism's holiest day, which ended at nightfall Saturday.

AFP

