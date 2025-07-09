Yemen's Houthis claimed responsibility Wednesday for a deadly attack earlier this week that sank a merchant vessel -- the second ship to be hit in less than 24 hours as the rebels resume their campaign in the key waterway.



"The naval force of the Yemeni Armed Forces targeted the ship (ETERNITY C)," Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said, claiming solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza and saying the vessel was headed towards Eilat in Israel.



AFP



