Yemen's Houthis claim recent deadly Red Sea attack on merchant ship

Middle East News
09-07-2025 | 11:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Yemen&#39;s Houthis claim recent deadly Red Sea attack on merchant ship
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Yemen's Houthis claim recent deadly Red Sea attack on merchant ship

Yemen's Houthis claimed responsibility Wednesday for a deadly attack earlier this week that sank a merchant vessel -- the second ship to be hit in less than 24 hours as the rebels resume their campaign in the key waterway.

"The naval force of the Yemeni Armed Forces targeted the ship (ETERNITY C)," Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said, claiming solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza and saying the vessel was headed towards Eilat in Israel.

AFP

Middle East News

Yemen

Houthis

Red Sea. Attack

LBCI Next
Israeli officials confirm secret meeting between Tzachi Hanegbi and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Abu Dhabi: LBCI correspondent
Lebanon at a crossroads: Tom Barrack on the US paper, Hezbollah, and the future of unity — here is the full interview
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-07-07

Yemen's Houthis claim Sunday attack on commercial ship in Red Sea

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-22

Yemen's Houthis say ready to attack Red Sea shipping after US strikes on Iran

LBCI
World News
2025-06-21

Yemen's Houthis threaten to attack US ships in Red Sea if it strikes Iran

LBCI
World News
2025-07-08

Cargo ship in Red Sea 'under continuous attack'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:59

Hamas agrees to release ten hostages as part of Gaza ceasefire talks, says negotiations are tough

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

From ground incursions to media narratives: Israel’s dual approach in Lebanon—the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel explores normalization with Syria, despite challenges—could this mark a turning point in Mideast relations?

LBCI
Middle East News
04:34

Israeli officials confirm secret meeting between Tzachi Hanegbi and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Abu Dhabi: LBCI correspondent

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:14

Kremlin says unfazed by Trump's latest Putin remarks

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:35

Syrian returns from Lebanon to begin under UN-backed plan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-30

Parliamentary session: Diaspora seats fuel political divide as Lebanese parliament pushes through agenda

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-07

Lebanon says ten wounded, including a child, in two Israeli airstrikes

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:52

Israeli army claims destroying Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
04:34

Israeli officials confirm secret meeting between Tzachi Hanegbi and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Abu Dhabi: LBCI correspondent

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:30

From crown to cause: Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa named mental health ambassador

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

Cypriot President affirms Lebanon’s regional role during meeting with President Aoun

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Israel tests boundaries in Lebanon with new ground incursions and offenses

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:25

US State Dept spokesperson urges Lebanon to advance Hezbollah disarmament and urgent reforms after Barrack’s visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

From ground incursions to media narratives: Israel’s dual approach in Lebanon—the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Hezbollah insists US must pressure Israel before dialogue on weapons: here’s what we know

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More