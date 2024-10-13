Number of injuries in drone attack in northern Israel rises to 40, Israeli media reports

Middle East News
2024-10-13 | 13:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Number of injuries in drone attack in northern Israel rises to 40, Israeli media reports
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Number of injuries in drone attack in northern Israel rises to 40, Israeli media reports

Israeli media outlets report that the number of injuries from a drone attack launched from Lebanon in northern Israel has risen to 40.

Middle East News

Israel

Drone

Attack

Lebanon

Injured

LBCI Next
Israel says intercepts about five projectiles from Lebanon
US says Israel has narrowed down its targets for strike on Iran: NBC
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:57

Israel rescuers say over 60 wounded in area Hezbollah claimed drone strike

LBCI
Middle East News
14:29

Iran's Pezeshkian talks with France's Macron on Lebanon, Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:23

Political leadership orders army to halt airstrikes on Beirut following Netanyahu-Biden call, Israeli Public Broadcasting authority reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:12

Hezbollah unleashes a barrage of rockets and gunfire on Israeli forces attempting to infiltrate Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:57

Israel rescuers say over 60 wounded in area Hezbollah claimed drone strike

LBCI
Middle East News
14:29

Iran's Pezeshkian talks with France's Macron on Lebanon, Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:23

Political leadership orders army to halt airstrikes on Beirut following Netanyahu-Biden call, Israeli Public Broadcasting authority reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:51

150 rocket launches from Lebanon towards Israel in one day, Israeli broadcasting authority reports

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:59

Netanyahu expresses 'regret' for any damage to UNIFIL forces in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:36

MP Paula Yacoubian to LBCI: Lebanon has the capability to elect a president in light of ongoing war

LBCI
Lebanon News
23:57

Hezbollah says guided missile, explosive device hit Israeli troops near Ramyeh, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Hezbollah strikes Israeli military base with Fadi 1 rockets

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:37

Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11

Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-10

Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-09

Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:18

Israeli army urges evacuation of many southern Lebanese villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:59

Israeli army claims capture of Hezbollah member

LBCI
Lebanon News
23:57

Hezbollah says guided missile, explosive device hit Israeli troops near Ramyeh, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:50

Hezbollah airs audio recording from assassinated leader Hassan Nasrallah

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:32

Hezbollah deceives air defense system and launches barrage of rockets to cover for drone, Israeli army radio reports

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:40

Hamas official Osama Hamdan tells Al Jazeera: We aim to form a transitional government in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:34

Hezbollah announces attack on Israeli forces in Aita Al Shaab, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:02

Israeli airstrike targets Masa village in Zahle district (Video)

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More