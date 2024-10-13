News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Number of injuries in drone attack in northern Israel rises to 40, Israeli media reports
Middle East News
2024-10-13 | 13:58
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Number of injuries in drone attack in northern Israel rises to 40, Israeli media reports
Israeli media outlets report that the number of injuries from a drone attack launched from Lebanon in northern Israel has risen to 40.
Middle East News
Israel
Drone
Attack
Lebanon
Injured
Next
Israel says intercepts about five projectiles from Lebanon
US says Israel has narrowed down its targets for strike on Iran: NBC
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
14:57
Israel rescuers say over 60 wounded in area Hezbollah claimed drone strike
Middle East News
14:57
Israel rescuers say over 60 wounded in area Hezbollah claimed drone strike
0
Middle East News
14:29
Iran's Pezeshkian talks with France's Macron on Lebanon, Gaza
Middle East News
14:29
Iran's Pezeshkian talks with France's Macron on Lebanon, Gaza
0
Lebanon News
14:23
Political leadership orders army to halt airstrikes on Beirut following Netanyahu-Biden call, Israeli Public Broadcasting authority reports
Lebanon News
14:23
Political leadership orders army to halt airstrikes on Beirut following Netanyahu-Biden call, Israeli Public Broadcasting authority reports
0
Lebanon News
14:12
Hezbollah unleashes a barrage of rockets and gunfire on Israeli forces attempting to infiltrate Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:12
Hezbollah unleashes a barrage of rockets and gunfire on Israeli forces attempting to infiltrate Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
14:57
Israel rescuers say over 60 wounded in area Hezbollah claimed drone strike
Middle East News
14:57
Israel rescuers say over 60 wounded in area Hezbollah claimed drone strike
0
Middle East News
14:29
Iran's Pezeshkian talks with France's Macron on Lebanon, Gaza
Middle East News
14:29
Iran's Pezeshkian talks with France's Macron on Lebanon, Gaza
0
Lebanon News
14:23
Political leadership orders army to halt airstrikes on Beirut following Netanyahu-Biden call, Israeli Public Broadcasting authority reports
Lebanon News
14:23
Political leadership orders army to halt airstrikes on Beirut following Netanyahu-Biden call, Israeli Public Broadcasting authority reports
0
Lebanon News
13:51
150 rocket launches from Lebanon towards Israel in one day, Israeli broadcasting authority reports
Lebanon News
13:51
150 rocket launches from Lebanon towards Israel in one day, Israeli broadcasting authority reports
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:59
Netanyahu expresses 'regret' for any damage to UNIFIL forces in Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:59
Netanyahu expresses 'regret' for any damage to UNIFIL forces in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
09:36
MP Paula Yacoubian to LBCI: Lebanon has the capability to elect a president in light of ongoing war
Lebanon News
09:36
MP Paula Yacoubian to LBCI: Lebanon has the capability to elect a president in light of ongoing war
0
Lebanon News
23:57
Hezbollah says guided missile, explosive device hit Israeli troops near Ramyeh, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
23:57
Hezbollah says guided missile, explosive device hit Israeli troops near Ramyeh, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Hezbollah strikes Israeli military base with Fadi 1 rockets
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Hezbollah strikes Israeli military base with Fadi 1 rockets
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:37
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
07:37
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-10
Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-10
Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:18
Israeli army urges evacuation of many southern Lebanese villages
Lebanon News
07:18
Israeli army urges evacuation of many southern Lebanese villages
2
Lebanon News
04:59
Israeli army claims capture of Hezbollah member
Lebanon News
04:59
Israeli army claims capture of Hezbollah member
3
Lebanon News
23:57
Hezbollah says guided missile, explosive device hit Israeli troops near Ramyeh, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
23:57
Hezbollah says guided missile, explosive device hit Israeli troops near Ramyeh, South Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
12:50
Hezbollah airs audio recording from assassinated leader Hassan Nasrallah
Lebanon News
12:50
Hezbollah airs audio recording from assassinated leader Hassan Nasrallah
5
Lebanon News
13:32
Hezbollah deceives air defense system and launches barrage of rockets to cover for drone, Israeli army radio reports
Lebanon News
13:32
Hezbollah deceives air defense system and launches barrage of rockets to cover for drone, Israeli army radio reports
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:40
Hamas official Osama Hamdan tells Al Jazeera: We aim to form a transitional government in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:40
Hamas official Osama Hamdan tells Al Jazeera: We aim to form a transitional government in Gaza
7
Lebanon News
10:34
Hezbollah announces attack on Israeli forces in Aita Al Shaab, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:34
Hezbollah announces attack on Israeli forces in Aita Al Shaab, South Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
09:02
Israeli airstrike targets Masa village in Zahle district (Video)
Lebanon News
09:02
Israeli airstrike targets Masa village in Zahle district (Video)
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More