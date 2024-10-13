Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian on Sunday called for an end to "crimes" in Lebanon and Gaza in a phone call with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, the Iranian presidential website said.



They discussed ways to secure a "ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel," a statement on the website said, adding that Pezeshkian "asked the French president to work together with other European countries to force the Zionist regime to stop the genocide and crimes in Gaza and Lebanon."



AFP