White House says it has monitored Iranian threats against Trump for years

The White House said that the United States has been closely monitoring Iranian threats against former President Donald Trump for years and warned of "severe consequences" if Tehran attacks any American citizen.



White House National Security Council spokesperson Sean Savett stated, "We consider this a matter of national security with the highest priority, and we strongly condemn Iran for these brazen threats. If Iran attacks any of our citizens, including those currently serving the United States or those who have served in the past, it will face severe consequences."



Reuters