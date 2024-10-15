UN troubled by jailing of political opponents in Tunisia

The United Nations said Tuesday it was troubled by the presidential election campaign in Tunisia, following a campaign "marred" by a crackdown on the opposition.



Recalling that several candidates were arrested or given heavy prison sentences, U.N. human rights chief Volker Turk said: "Such cases are troubling. Their trials indicate a lack of respect for due process and fair trial guarantees" and called for "the release of all those arbitrarily detained."



