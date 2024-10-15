UN troubled by jailing of political opponents in Tunisia

Middle East News
2024-10-15 | 04:44
UN troubled by jailing of political opponents in Tunisia
UN troubled by jailing of political opponents in Tunisia

The United Nations said Tuesday it was troubled by the presidential election campaign in Tunisia, following a campaign "marred" by a crackdown on the opposition.

Recalling that several candidates were arrested or given heavy prison sentences, U.N. human rights chief Volker Turk said: "Such cases are troubling. Their trials indicate a lack of respect for due process and fair trial guarantees" and called for "the release of all those arbitrarily detained."

