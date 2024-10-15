Israeli army claims it arrested three members of Hezbollah's Radwan Force in southern Lebanon

2024-10-15 | 12:57
Israeli army claims it arrested three members of Hezbollah&#39;s Radwan Force in southern Lebanon
Israeli army claims it arrested three members of Hezbollah's Radwan Force in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army claimed that its troops detained three members from Hezbollah’s Radwan Force in south Lebanon.

According to Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee, during an operation by the 13th Battalion of the Golani Brigade in southern Lebanon, a tunnel entrance was found inside a building used by Hezbollah. 

The troops surrounded the building, where three members of the Radwan Force had fortified themselves with various weapons and supplies for extended stays, he said.

"After the militants surrendered, they were captured and taken for interrogation by Unit 504 investigators before being transferred to an interrogation facility in Israel," he added.
 

