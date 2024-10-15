News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
25
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
25
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel's demining near Golan Heights signals wider front against Hezbollah: Reuters
Middle East News
2024-10-15 | 15:02
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israel's demining near Golan Heights signals wider front against Hezbollah: Reuters
In a sign Israel may expand its ground operations against Hezbollah while bolstering its own defenses, its troops have cleared landmines and established new barriers on the frontier between the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights and a demilitarized strip bordering Syria, security sources and analysts said.
The move suggests Israel may seek to strike Hezbollah for the first time from further east along Lebanon's border, at the same time creating a secure area from which it can freely reconnoiter the armed group and prevent infiltration, the sources said.
While demining activity has been reported, sources who spoke to Reuters - including a Syrian soldier stationed in south Syria, a Lebanese security official and a U.N. peacekeeping official - revealed additional unreported details that showed Israel was moving the fence separating the DMZ towards the Syrian side and digging more fortifications in the area.
Navvar Saban, a conflict analyst at the Istanbul-based Harmoon Center, said the operations in the Golan, a hilly, 1,200 square km (460 square mile) plateau that also overlooks Lebanon and borders Jordan, appeared to be an attempt to "prepare the groundwork" for a broader offensive in Lebanon.
"Everything happening in Syria is to serve Israel's strategy in Lebanon - hitting supply routes, hitting warehouses, hitting people linked to the supply lines to Hezbollah," he said.
Israel's mine removal and engineering works have accelerated in recent weeks, according to a Syrian intelligence officer, a Syrian soldier positioned in southern Syria, and three senior Lebanese security sources who spoke to Reuters for this story.
Reuters
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Israel
Ground Operation
Hezbollah
Golan Heights
Syria
Lebanon
Next
UN troubled by jailing of political opponents in Tunisia
Qatar's Emir says Israel deliberately chose to expand aggression to implement its plans for the West Bank and Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-08
One week into Israel's ground invasion in Lebanon: Hezbollah's ambushes slow Israel's ground operation
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-08
One week into Israel's ground invasion in Lebanon: Hezbollah's ambushes slow Israel's ground operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Israeli army says hits Hezbollah infrastructure on Lebanon-Syria border
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Israeli army says hits Hezbollah infrastructure on Lebanon-Syria border
0
Middle East News
12:57
Israeli army claims it arrested three members of Hezbollah's Radwan Force in southern Lebanon
Middle East News
12:57
Israeli army claims it arrested three members of Hezbollah's Radwan Force in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
09:57
Israel's army initiates ground operations in Shebaa Farms on Lebanon border: Israeli Army Radio
Lebanon News
09:57
Israel's army initiates ground operations in Shebaa Farms on Lebanon border: Israeli Army Radio
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
17:31
Netanyahu, Gallant analyze responses to Iran's attack during security meeting: Israel's Channel 12
Middle East News
17:31
Netanyahu, Gallant analyze responses to Iran's attack during security meeting: Israel's Channel 12
0
Lebanon News
16:12
Qatari PM calls for immediate action to end the war in Lebanon
Lebanon News
16:12
Qatari PM calls for immediate action to end the war in Lebanon
0
Middle East News
15:34
Several casualties reported after Syrian forces shell Atarib near Aleppo: Al Jazeera
Middle East News
15:34
Several casualties reported after Syrian forces shell Atarib near Aleppo: Al Jazeera
0
World News
14:41
US insists: THAAD in Israel for defense, not to instigate wider regional tensions
World News
14:41
US insists: THAAD in Israel for defense, not to instigate wider regional tensions
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
14:49
Hezbollah says downed second Israeli Hermes 450 drone
Lebanon News
14:49
Hezbollah says downed second Israeli Hermes 450 drone
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Striking Iran before US elections: Israel debates renewed airstrikes on Beirut
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Striking Iran before US elections: Israel debates renewed airstrikes on Beirut
0
Lebanon News
13:25
Israeli army shares video of captured Hezbollah member
Lebanon News
13:25
Israeli army shares video of captured Hezbollah member
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Israel issues urgent evacuation order for South Lebanon villages
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Israel issues urgent evacuation order for South Lebanon villages
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:23
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
Lebanon News
05:23
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
0
Lebanon News
05:00
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
Lebanon News
05:00
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
0
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:25
Israeli army shares video of captured Hezbollah member
Lebanon News
13:25
Israeli army shares video of captured Hezbollah member
2
Lebanon News
06:12
Israeli army calls on residents of southern Lebanon to stay away from the region
Lebanon News
06:12
Israeli army calls on residents of southern Lebanon to stay away from the region
3
Middle East News
12:57
Israeli army claims it arrested three members of Hezbollah's Radwan Force in southern Lebanon
Middle East News
12:57
Israeli army claims it arrested three members of Hezbollah's Radwan Force in southern Lebanon
4
World News
16:32
State Department spokesperson says US has directly opposed Israel’s frequent strikes in Beirut, notes decrease in recent days
World News
16:32
State Department spokesperson says US has directly opposed Israel’s frequent strikes in Beirut, notes decrease in recent days
5
Lebanon News
07:13
PM Mikati to Al Jazeera: Lebanon received US guarantees to de-escalate Israeli attacks on Beirut and its southern suburbs
Lebanon News
07:13
PM Mikati to Al Jazeera: Lebanon received US guarantees to de-escalate Israeli attacks on Beirut and its southern suburbs
6
Lebanon News
08:14
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel is committing massacres, pushing Hezbollah to adopt a firm stance
Lebanon News
08:14
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel is committing massacres, pushing Hezbollah to adopt a firm stance
7
Lebanon News
09:12
Mikati to AFP: Lebanon is ready to increase its military presence in South Lebanon if a ceasefire is reached
Lebanon News
09:12
Mikati to AFP: Lebanon is ready to increase its military presence in South Lebanon if a ceasefire is reached
8
Lebanon News
00:10
Hezbollah clashes with Israeli infantry force near Rab El Thalathine, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:10
Hezbollah clashes with Israeli infantry force near Rab El Thalathine, South Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More